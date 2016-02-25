Used 2000 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me
712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,142 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 124,201 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
- 146,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 154,425 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 145,731 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,250
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$8,108 Below Market
- 34,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,992$6,347 Below Market
- 39,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,565$7,958 Below Market
- 14,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,995$4,691 Below Market
- 9,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,795$3,507 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395$5,642 Below Market
- 29,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,999$4,762 Below Market
- 38,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,288
- 8,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,990$3,451 Below Market
- 19,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,499$2,541 Below Market
- 32,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,995$4,121 Below Market
- 8,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998$3,852 Below Market
- 22,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,979$2,972 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Continental searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.826 Reviews
Report abuse
eric,02/25/2016
4dr Sedan
I bought this cream put for the tiny sum of 1600 bucks. it had 130k miles. i took her for an hour test drive and just couldn't find any reason not to buy. i had her for 2 or 3 years and sold her for 1200 bucks to some lucky stiff. first off, the paint and leather are top quality. the v8 was fast for this type of car. if i wasn't careful i was doing 95 on the highway. all i can say is that i had no major repairs at all and she was like driving your living room couch. nice. the gas mileage was great for such a big car as i normally got 27 mpg on the highway and i was doing 80. Now, there are some lil issues to watch out for: DOOR AJAR code - this can be fixed by spraying air into the rear door latches. it works for a month or two and then you had to spray again. a minor inconvenience. i kept my spray bottle under the seat. BATTREY - strange, but if your battery is nearing its life on this car, weird things happen. for me i got a steering fault. i desalt with it for a while because the car started fine. i read about this online and someone said that old batteries do not mix well. the next day i bought a new battery and i never had the issue again. AIR SUSPENSION - every morning the rear would sit low. it would pump up fine though and work all day. i bought a bag online for i think like 80 bucks as i suspected one bag of being leaky. ill tell you what, i couldn't believe how easy it was to swap. no joke, i just jacked her up popped the old one out with a ratchet and new one in. it was a 25 minute job. i really couldn't believe it. I have to say, for the money you can't go wrong. such a nice ride and safe too. i see em all the time from 98-02 with 70-120k miles for 2-3k. you just can't beat the value.
Related Lincoln Continental info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Oakland CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator New Orleans LA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Albany NY
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Alexandria VA
- Used Lincoln MKS Oakland CA
- Used Lincoln Corsair San Diego CA
- Used Lincoln Mark LT Alexandria VA
- Used Lincoln MKS Providence RI
- Used Lincoln Corsair Clarksville TN
- Used Lincoln Corsair Wilmington DE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014 Worcester MA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2016 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision