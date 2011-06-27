  1. Home
2000 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of useable features and options, attractive styling, powerful V8 engine.
  • Lack of refinement, unsupportive seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite slipping sales, we think the Continental is the epitome of American Luxury.

Vehicle overview

It's not easy to find a rear-drive, luxury car built in America, and Lincoln's Continental is no exception. Making the jump to front-wheel drive in 1988, the Continental has been with Lincoln since 1940 but is fully modernized and features a potent 275 horsepower, 4.6-liter V8. This engine also makes 275 foot-pounds of torque at 4,750 rpm. Gas mileage remains in the acceptable range with a 17/25 mpg rating for city/highway driving.

A fully independent suspension and gas pressurized shocks come standard on all Continentals, but a check on the driver's control package option adds three-way adjustable, semi-active suspension for plush, normal or firm ride control. There's also an Alpine audio system option group for audiophiles, a luxury package with upgraded interior and exterior trim pieces, and a personal security package with a low tire-pressure warning system and a programmable garage door opener. For the ultimate in secure travel, a RESCU package is available with Lincoln's Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit to call for assistance and transmit the vehicle's location within 100 feet via a global positioning satellite (GPS) network.

In addition to the new standard side airbags for 2000, the Continental receives many of the same safety changes that Ford has implemented across most of its model line. The emergency trunk release allows people who are trapped in the trunk to release the hatch. The child seat-anchor brackets in the back seat provide parents and caregivers an improved method to buckle in their child safety seats more securely. The system secures child safety seats using tethers that attach to the anchor brackets, in addition to traditional safety belts. The Belt Minder system consists of a chime and an indicator light to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up.

The Continental's exterior remains unchanged for the 2000 model year. The wide front grille is retained, as are the dual exhaust outlets and the swoopy hood line. This gives the Lincoln a .32 coefficient of drag which, as luxury sedans go, is fairly slippery. If you really want to set yourself apart from other Continentals, the optional six-spoke chrome wheels can add to the car's classic look.

The Lincoln Continental is a roomy, competent, attractive sedan. It faces tough competition from Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Lexus and Mercedes Benz. The new 2000 Lincoln LS will be another vehicle to consider. Many of the vehicles from these manufacturers offer high levels of ride and handling refinement without resorting to gee-whiz gadgetry like the Driver's Select System.

2000 Highlights

The Continental receives additional safety features, including side airbags, an emergency trunk release, child seat-anchor brackets and Lincoln's Belt Minder system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lincoln Continental.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 Continental
eric,02/25/2016
4dr Sedan
I bought this cream put for the tiny sum of 1600 bucks. it had 130k miles. i took her for an hour test drive and just couldn't find any reason not to buy. i had her for 2 or 3 years and sold her for 1200 bucks to some lucky stiff. first off, the paint and leather are top quality. the v8 was fast for this type of car. if i wasn't careful i was doing 95 on the highway. all i can say is that i had no major repairs at all and she was like driving your living room couch. nice. the gas mileage was great for such a big car as i normally got 27 mpg on the highway and i was doing 80. Now, there are some lil issues to watch out for: DOOR AJAR code - this can be fixed by spraying air into the rear door latches. it works for a month or two and then you had to spray again. a minor inconvenience. i kept my spray bottle under the seat. BATTREY - strange, but if your battery is nearing its life on this car, weird things happen. for me i got a steering fault. i desalt with it for a while because the car started fine. i read about this online and someone said that old batteries do not mix well. the next day i bought a new battery and i never had the issue again. AIR SUSPENSION - every morning the rear would sit low. it would pump up fine though and work all day. i bought a bag online for i think like 80 bucks as i suspected one bag of being leaky. ill tell you what, i couldn't believe how easy it was to swap. no joke, i just jacked her up popped the old one out with a ratchet and new one in. it was a 25 minute job. i really couldn't believe it. I have to say, for the money you can't go wrong. such a nice ride and safe too. i see em all the time from 98-02 with 70-120k miles for 2-3k. you just can't beat the value.
Love My Linc
EHP,09/26/2008
I bought the car 2 years old with mileage in the high 30's to replace my ailing Buick. I have never been sorry for a minute that bought this car, it was way ahead of it's time technologically and my now 8 year old car with 153K miles on it under my foot still put most to shame.
You gotta get one or two
Eric, Fairfield OH,02/23/2009
I brought this brute used and it was going to be the long trip car only. Well guess what, it is my everyday driver. The features on this car rival all the so called new tech opts even on the 6 figure imports. The best feature is the selectable rear susp and steering level. Wow! Only Lincoln drivers know what I'm talking about. The steering wheel mounted controls for HVAC fan speed, temp, radio and cruise..all the things you need to keep any button pushing techy stoned with amazement and awe for years. I have been on Ohio's northern snow highways and others spun while I run. When summer hits the clean paint and chrome blinds the sun.
My Continental
mgummy,04/26/2010
This car is my first car, and i love it. Being almost 7 feet tall, this car is the perfect size for me. The trunk space is mafia style (3 dead bodies)! It has a few issues like the airbag light that keeps coming on. Its actually easy enough to parallel park, suprisingly.
See all 26 reviews of the 2000 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Lincoln Continental

Used 2000 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 2000 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lincoln Continental?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lincoln Continental for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a used 2000 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,820.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,209.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

