1994 Lincoln Continental Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Suspension changes improve the Continental's ride. A memory feature on the remote keyless entry automatically adjusts the driver seat to a preset position each time it's activated. Exterior changes include revised taillamps, grille and rocker moldings. A retractable trunk cord is standard on all Continentals; it is designed to keep the trunk from bouncing around when it has to be left open for large loads.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lincoln Continental.
Most helpful consumer reviews
trbl4u2b,04/13/2004
Overall, I like the performance and styling of my Lincoln. One downfall that it has, when it is raining or damp outside, it does not like to start. Sometimes several attempts are needed to get it firing. It has been to a reputable garage and they cant fiqure out why.
Alex,02/12/2010
Bought this car from a Trailer Park. Man who sold it didn't know what he had. I took this baby home replaced the thermostat and this baby came to life. This car for its age was definitely the future of automotive industry. Air Ride Control, Memory seats, Climate Control, beautiful sunroof that has 3 different presets. Beautiful car. Wish they made cars like this one. Heavy duty frame and real metal, I have never felt safer in a vehicle. This thing is a tank snow by the way. This is a vehicle I would recommend to anyone while its still exists. I will buy another one if I find a good deal.
Michigal,03/21/2010
I have had my Continental since new in 94 and have loved every second of it. In recent years had to replace things that just wear out over 16 years, starter, brakes, etc. but overall have loved this vehicle. Still feel luxurious driving it! Good gas mileage, burns regular gas too.
Wade A. Curtis,08/18/2004
Massive amount of engine, drive train, suspension, and electrical problems very costly repairs and parts even doing it your self!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
