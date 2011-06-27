  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Suspension changes improve the Continental's ride. A memory feature on the remote keyless entry automatically adjusts the driver seat to a preset position each time it's activated. Exterior changes include revised taillamps, grille and rocker moldings. A retractable trunk cord is standard on all Continentals; it is designed to keep the trunk from bouncing around when it has to be left open for large loads.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lincoln Continental.

5(37%)
4(25%)
3(18%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.8
16 reviews
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Opinion
trbl4u2b,04/13/2004
Overall, I like the performance and styling of my Lincoln. One downfall that it has, when it is raining or damp outside, it does not like to start. Sometimes several attempts are needed to get it firing. It has been to a reputable garage and they cant fiqure out why.
Best Vehicle Made by Ford
Alex,02/12/2010
Bought this car from a Trailer Park. Man who sold it didn't know what he had. I took this baby home replaced the thermostat and this baby came to life. This car for its age was definitely the future of automotive industry. Air Ride Control, Memory seats, Climate Control, beautiful sunroof that has 3 different presets. Beautiful car. Wish they made cars like this one. Heavy duty frame and real metal, I have never felt safer in a vehicle. This thing is a tank snow by the way. This is a vehicle I would recommend to anyone while its still exists. I will buy another one if I find a good deal.
Sweet 16
Michigal,03/21/2010
I have had my Continental since new in 94 and have loved every second of it. In recent years had to replace things that just wear out over 16 years, starter, brakes, etc. but overall have loved this vehicle. Still feel luxurious driving it! Good gas mileage, burns regular gas too.
Pass These By
Wade A. Curtis,08/18/2004
Massive amount of engine, drive train, suspension, and electrical problems very costly repairs and parts even doing it your self!
See all 16 reviews of the 1994 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

