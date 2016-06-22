Used 2002 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me
712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 146,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 154,425 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 183,142 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 124,201 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
- 145,731 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,250
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$26,999$8,108 Below Market
- 34,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,992$6,347 Below Market
- 39,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,565$7,958 Below Market
- 14,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,995$4,691 Below Market
- 9,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,795$3,507 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395$5,642 Below Market
- 29,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$27,999$4,762 Below Market
- 38,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,288
- 8,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,990$3,451 Below Market
- 19,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$23,499$2,541 Below Market
- 32,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,995$4,121 Below Market
- 8,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998$3,852 Below Market
- 22,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,979$2,972 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Continental searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.935 Reviews
Report abuse
Ray P,06/22/2016
Luxury Appearance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
There's no denying that the auto industry has introduced a lot of new features on cars since 2002. Still, the Continental has all the features I could possibly ever want short of Bluetooth and an iPod interface. Some of you may long for a computerized interface such as MMI or iDrive but for me I've always found these interfaces to be highly annoying not to mention expensive to repair (they will eventually break). The Continental is great for those who don't want to spend much money for a reliable, safe, comfortable car. The 4.6L V8 is as solid as they come although some might find the engine a bit unrefined by today's standards. Then again, I only paid $4,500 for my car two years ago with 76K on the clock and have had zero problems! I can deal with just a bit of "unrefinement" which is laughable because this is a really comfortable quiet car. We love all the room, the trunk is YUUGE (yet my wife finds a way to fill it), the seats are very comfortable and the climate control system is the best of any car I've ever owned. We appreciate the driver memory feature that adjusts the seat position for each driver. Helps keep for a happy marriage. The car is also great in the snow being front wheel drive. There is a bit of torque steer when you really romp on it but this is to be expected with 275 HP going to the front wheels. MPG isn't bad for such a big, powerful car. I get about 22 on the highway (calculated) driving at 75-80 MPH while running on mid-grade. The engine doesn't object to this at all even though premium fuel is specified. One downside you should consider is the cost to replace air suspension parts which can be an expensive proposition. The air pump in my car now runs every time I start the car which means the rear air struts are leaking and will likely soon fail leaving the rear of my car practically dragging the pavement. Not a great situation to be in if out of town. I will soon be replacing the struts with a conversion kit that installs standard coil springs for an out the door cost of $1,200. Once in place I won't have to worry about any other air suspension issues (such as the air pump failing). All in all, this is a great car for a budget conscience individual who desires a comfortable, quiet car with good performance. True, the gas mileage isn't the greatest but the overall cost of ownership (inexpensive to purchase, insure, maintain, repair) adds up to quite a comfortable bargain.
Related Lincoln Continental info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Oakland CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator New Orleans LA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Albany NY
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Alexandria VA
- Used Lincoln MKS Oakland CA
- Used Lincoln Corsair San Diego CA
- Used Lincoln Mark LT Alexandria VA
- Used Lincoln MKS Providence RI
- Used Lincoln Corsair Clarksville TN
- Used Lincoln Corsair Wilmington DE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014 Worcester MA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2016 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision