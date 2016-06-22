Used 2002 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Continental Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 712 listings
  • 2002 Lincoln Continental in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Continental

    146,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Continental
    used

    2002 Lincoln Continental

    154,425 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Continental in White
    used

    2001 Lincoln Continental

    183,142 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Continental in White
    used

    2001 Lincoln Continental

    124,201 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1996 Lincoln Continental
    used

    1996 Lincoln Continental

    145,731 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    27,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $26,999

    $8,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    34,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,992

    $6,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    39,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,565

    $7,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln Continental Select in Black
    used

    2019 Lincoln Continental Select

    14,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,995

    $4,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    9,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,795

    $3,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,395

    $5,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    29,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $27,999

    $4,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    38,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,288

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    8,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,990

    $3,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    19,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $23,499

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    32,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,995

    $4,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    8,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,998

    $3,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,979

    $2,972 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Continental searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 712 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 2002 Lincoln Continental

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Continental

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Overall Consumer Rating
4.935 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
A luxury car for the budget conscience
Ray P,06/22/2016
Luxury Appearance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
There's no denying that the auto industry has introduced a lot of new features on cars since 2002. Still, the Continental has all the features I could possibly ever want short of Bluetooth and an iPod interface. Some of you may long for a computerized interface such as MMI or iDrive but for me I've always found these interfaces to be highly annoying not to mention expensive to repair (they will eventually break). The Continental is great for those who don't want to spend much money for a reliable, safe, comfortable car. The 4.6L V8 is as solid as they come although some might find the engine a bit unrefined by today's standards. Then again, I only paid $4,500 for my car two years ago with 76K on the clock and have had zero problems! I can deal with just a bit of "unrefinement" which is laughable because this is a really comfortable quiet car. We love all the room, the trunk is YUUGE (yet my wife finds a way to fill it), the seats are very comfortable and the climate control system is the best of any car I've ever owned. We appreciate the driver memory feature that adjusts the seat position for each driver. Helps keep for a happy marriage. The car is also great in the snow being front wheel drive. There is a bit of torque steer when you really romp on it but this is to be expected with 275 HP going to the front wheels. MPG isn't bad for such a big, powerful car. I get about 22 on the highway (calculated) driving at 75-80 MPH while running on mid-grade. The engine doesn't object to this at all even though premium fuel is specified. One downside you should consider is the cost to replace air suspension parts which can be an expensive proposition. The air pump in my car now runs every time I start the car which means the rear air struts are leaking and will likely soon fail leaving the rear of my car practically dragging the pavement. Not a great situation to be in if out of town. I will soon be replacing the struts with a conversion kit that installs standard coil springs for an out the door cost of $1,200. Once in place I won't have to worry about any other air suspension issues (such as the air pump failing). All in all, this is a great car for a budget conscience individual who desires a comfortable, quiet car with good performance. True, the gas mileage isn't the greatest but the overall cost of ownership (inexpensive to purchase, insure, maintain, repair) adds up to quite a comfortable bargain.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Continental
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Continental info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings