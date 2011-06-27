Used 2010 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews
A Solid Budget Minded Choice
I bought this car as a 9 month old former rental car in December 2010. I had no significant problems for about a year and then a dying out problem occurred that required me to go all the way up to a vice president of Kia Motors America (KMA) to get it fixed under warranty. This problem required multiple attempts at 2 Kia dealerships and a number of repair efforts by the KMA engineer for the Eastern United States, but it was finally fixed after about a year. My experience is that Kia has a long and sometimes difficult warranty. Some minor paint issues also appeared after about 4 years that were not covered by the warranty. As to performance and comfort the car is fine. Update July 2020, there are over 121,000 miles on the odometer and the car is running fine. In the last few years, a few parts needed replaced -- two door lock actuators, the water pump, and blower motor electronic control board -- but that is not too bad considering the age and mileage of the car. The engine is quiet, powerful, and smooth and does not require oil to be added between oil changes (I use Mobil 1 oil that I change every 4,000 to 4,300 miles or 6 months, whichever comes first.) The transmission is smooth and works well and does not leak (I changed the fluid at 60,000 miles and 118,000 miles). Not fancy or flashy but a solid choice. I recommend this car as a budget minded choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great so far!
I love this car so far. I have put about 1000 miles on it and am really enjoying it. I bought it barely used, and feel I got a great deal. The back is very roomy for two people and a third would be pretty comfy if they were not too big or if it wasn't a long trip. It has all of the things that are important to me and more. I did get the higher end wheels and automatic driver's seat, which are nice. It has lots of pep and I get 33 mpg on the highway. I think that's great for a non-hybrid. Everything is just laid out great! Get one now, because I think the price will go up on these. The 2011 looks even nicer.
I love my Optima
I purchased my 2010 KIA Optima a year ago and I couldnt be happier. It was one of KIAs rentals with 12,000 miles on it and in pristine condition inside and out. Im getting about 30 mpg around town. It handles beautifully and I feel safe and secure driving it. My mechanic was very impressed with it when I took it in for an oil change. Said I made a smart purchase. Im an old woman now, 67, and this will probably be my last car but if I ever have to buy another car I would buy this one in a heartbeat.
Great car for $
It's a great running car, good on gas. Lots of room on the inside. 3 kids ages 7,9 & 12 also a hubby that is just over 6 feet. Very roomy. It has a big trunk also. We went from a 3rd row seat trailblazer. The trailblazer was good but we would have to put the back seat to travel so the kids had to sit in the bench seat anyways so it doesn't really change with the space we need cause the optima trunk is so big & so much better on gas.
Underrated car
Now let me start with this car isn't quite as sporty on the outside such as like Malibu or Altima. However for someone who works at a rental car company and have compared them the logical choice was optima. IT drives the smoothest out of the camry, altima, avalon, fusion, and Malibu. It has some very cool features like bluetooth, satellite radio and the inside lights at night are cool. Overall this vehicle is cheaper and IMHO features inside the vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Optima
Related Used 2010 Kia Optima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid