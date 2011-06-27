Used 2010 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

A Solid Budget Minded Choice sronald1918 , 12/31/2014 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a 9 month old former rental car in December 2010. I had no significant problems for about a year and then a dying out problem occurred that required me to go all the way up to a vice president of Kia Motors America (KMA) to get it fixed under warranty. This problem required multiple attempts at 2 Kia dealerships and a number of repair efforts by the KMA engineer for the Eastern United States, but it was finally fixed after about a year. My experience is that Kia has a long and sometimes difficult warranty. Some minor paint issues also appeared after about 4 years that were not covered by the warranty. As to performance and comfort the car is fine. Update July 2020, there are over 121,000 miles on the odometer and the car is running fine. In the last few years, a few parts needed replaced -- two door lock actuators, the water pump, and blower motor electronic control board -- but that is not too bad considering the age and mileage of the car. The engine is quiet, powerful, and smooth and does not require oil to be added between oil changes (I use Mobil 1 oil that I change every 4,000 to 4,300 miles or 6 months, whichever comes first.) The transmission is smooth and works well and does not leak (I changed the fluid at 60,000 miles and 118,000 miles). Not fancy or flashy but a solid choice. I recommend this car as a budget minded choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great so far! char3lee , 03/05/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car so far. I have put about 1000 miles on it and am really enjoying it. I bought it barely used, and feel I got a great deal. The back is very roomy for two people and a third would be pretty comfy if they were not too big or if it wasn't a long trip. It has all of the things that are important to me and more. I did get the higher end wheels and automatic driver's seat, which are nice. It has lots of pep and I get 33 mpg on the highway. I think that's great for a non-hybrid. Everything is just laid out great! Get one now, because I think the price will go up on these. The 2011 looks even nicer.

I love my Optima redsgirl1 , 05/31/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2010 KIA Optima a year ago and I couldnt be happier. It was one of KIAs rentals with 12,000 miles on it and in pristine condition inside and out. Im getting about 30 mpg around town. It handles beautifully and I feel safe and secure driving it. My mechanic was very impressed with it when I took it in for an oil change. Said I made a smart purchase. Im an old woman now, 67, and this will probably be my last car but if I ever have to buy another car I would buy this one in a heartbeat.

Great car for $ lisa522 , 11/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It's a great running car, good on gas. Lots of room on the inside. 3 kids ages 7,9 & 12 also a hubby that is just over 6 feet. Very roomy. It has a big trunk also. We went from a 3rd row seat trailblazer. The trailblazer was good but we would have to put the back seat to travel so the kids had to sit in the bench seat anyways so it doesn't really change with the space we need cause the optima trunk is so big & so much better on gas.