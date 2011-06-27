Estimated values
2008 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,475
|$3,885
|$4,633
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,523
|$4,204
|Average
|$1,778
|$2,798
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,313
|$2,072
|$2,491
Estimated values
2008 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,032
|$3,090
|$3,651
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,802
|$3,313
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,225
|$2,638
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,648
|$1,963
Estimated values
2008 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$3,011
|$3,565
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,730
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,168
|$2,576
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,606
|$1,916
Estimated values
2008 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,466
|$4,140
|Clean
|$1,988
|$3,143
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,576
|$2,496
|$2,991
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,849
|$2,226
Estimated values
2008 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,507
|$3,939
|$4,698
|Clean
|$2,272
|$3,572
|$4,264
|Average
|$1,801
|$2,836
|$3,395
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,101
|$2,526