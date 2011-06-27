Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,554
|$6,883
|$8,009
|Clean
|$5,356
|$6,629
|$7,697
|Average
|$4,960
|$6,121
|$7,073
|Rough
|$4,563
|$5,613
|$6,448
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,539
|$8,078
|$9,383
|Clean
|$6,306
|$7,780
|$9,017
|Average
|$5,839
|$7,184
|$8,286
|Rough
|$5,372
|$6,588
|$7,554
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,510
|$5,711
|$6,726
|Clean
|$4,349
|$5,500
|$6,464
|Average
|$4,027
|$5,079
|$5,940
|Rough
|$3,705
|$4,657
|$5,415
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,468
|$7,813
|$8,957
|Clean
|$6,237
|$7,525
|$8,607
|Average
|$5,775
|$6,949
|$7,909
|Rough
|$5,313
|$6,372
|$7,211
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,699
|$8,294
|$9,645
|Clean
|$6,460
|$7,988
|$9,269
|Average
|$5,982
|$7,376
|$8,517
|Rough
|$5,504
|$6,764
|$7,766
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,968
|$6,240
|$7,318
|Clean
|$4,790
|$6,010
|$7,033
|Average
|$4,436
|$5,550
|$6,462
|Rough
|$4,081
|$5,089
|$5,892