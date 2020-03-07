Used 2015 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me
- 44,403 milesDelivery Available*
$12,590
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE3F7002322
Stock: 2000578732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- used
2015 Kia Soul EV41,049 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,921
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE8F7003854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,576 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,750
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Kia Soul EV 4dr Plus features a 109 hp AC Electric Motor engine. It is equipped with a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Carribean Blue w with a Gray 2-Tone Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation, Navigation System, Black Interior Package, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: UVO EV Services Infotainment, Automatic temperature control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Carpeted Floor Mats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Special Gray Stitch and Black Piping, Telescoping steering wheel, Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Pure Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Cargo Tray, Passenger door bin, Wheel Locks, Rear window wiper, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE7F7001156
Stock: F7001156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 46,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,400
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Heated Seats. Odometer is 4959 miles below market average! 120/92 City/Highway MPG This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE1F7002254
Stock: UP3865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- used
2015 Kia Soul EV39,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,990
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE8F7001344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,980$2,187 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Kia of East Hartford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Kia Soul EV. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Soul EV. A rare find these days. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Soul EV speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2016 Kia Soul EV: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Strengths of this model include Trend-setting style, versatility for cargo, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, and a feature set unlike other compact cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE8G7013768
Stock: U02581
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 13,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,980$1,725 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Thank you for your interest in one of Kia of East Hartford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Kia Soul EV with 13,641mi. This 2016 Kia Soul EV comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul EV is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2016 Kia Soul EV: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Interesting features of this model are Trend-setting style, versatility for cargo, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, and a feature set unlike other compact cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE7G7014734
Stock: U02564
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7017812
Stock: T06393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,480$1,421 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
As reported by Edmunds: More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported.*This Kia Soul EV + Has Features To Talk About *SUN & FUN PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Sunroof, LED Interior Lighting, Speaker Lights, PAINT PROTECTION FILM PACKAGE, EV+ INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: black seat piping, gray steering wheel stitching and gray center console armrest stitching, Black Piping , WHEEL LOCKS, SHADOW BLACK, PUDDLE LAMPS, GRAY 2-TONE, PURE LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: Blue Piping, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, BATTERY HEATING SYSTEM.*Visit Us Today *Stop by First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7013131
Stock: 19005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 23,470 miles
$11,300$1,185 Below Market
Mastria Buick GMC - Raynham / Massachusetts
*RARE SOUL ELECTRIC VEHICLE!* *Navigation System!* *Heated Front Seats!* *Heated Steering Wheel!* *Pushbutton Start!* *Backup Camera!* *Automatic Climate Control!* *Alloy Wheels!* *Remote Keyless Entry!* *Bluetooth!* *Full Power!* *Only 23K ONE OWNER Miles!* *Clean CARFAX!* The Kia Soul is one of the most underrated small vehicles on the market today. Introduced in 2010, the Soul came to the market with a strong (for its segment) engine, bold styling and a long list of standard features. Continuing Kia's trend of producing higher quality cars, the Soul may be inexpensive but it certainly isn't cheap. An EV model was introduced in 2016 and was not a half baked effort with an EPA-estimated 93-mile driving range. One of the benefits of the Soul's boxy design is the amount of interior room, passenger and cargo. The dashboard design is functional and built from high quality materials. Altogether, the Kia Soul is a compelling choice in its segment and definitely worth a test drive. Welcome to Mastria Kia, the Newest Member of the Mastria Auto Group Family. Mastria Kia is the Home of Mastria Smart Shopping Experience. Our Entire Inventory undergoes an Intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION Program Based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. CALL or Click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to Schedule your No-Hassle Test Drive to find out if it's the Right Car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE3G7013502
Stock: PK0888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 44,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,950$1,120 Below Market
Auto Max NM - Farmington / New Mexico
Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV EVe FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.120/92 City/Highway MPGReviews:* More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE3G7014746
Stock: A15865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 14,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,790$891 Below Market
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
***Low Miles, Electric Vehicle, Navigation** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2016 Kia Soul EV with navigation, heated front cloth seats, heated steering wheel, keyless start and entry, Eco driver mode, automatic climate control with driver only function, a heat pump system to recover heat from onboard engine bay electronics for use in cabin heating, automatic headlights, a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD audio system with satellite radio capability and USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, backup camera, electronic parking brake, power windows and locks, heated power side mirrors, cruise control, LED tail lights, LED accent lights, and split folding rear seats. This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AEXG7013559
Stock: LP2958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 22,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,422$975 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2016 KIA SOUL EV PLUS HATCHBACK. ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH.Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton!All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an owner's manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-It's Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know you're getting an excellent quality vehicle!All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AEXG7013240
Stock: YP3632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 28,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,675$1,063 Below Market
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2016 Kia Soul EV Base CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric MotorAll prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.120/92 City/Highway MPGReviews: * More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE4G7014352
Stock: P014352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 25,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,670$1,061 Below Market
Spokane Hyundai - Spokane Valley / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2857 miles below market average! Battery Heating System, Blue Piping, Electronic Stability Control, EV+ Interior Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Premium audio system: UVO, Pure Leather Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ventilated Front Bucket Seats.Within 3 days or 250 miles from your purchase date, we'll refund 100% of the vehicle's price, no questions asked. Want a different color or model, NO PROBLEM. Within 7 Days or 500 miles simply exchange the vehicle you bought for anything we have on our lot, no hassle, no questions asked. Ask us for further details.Spokane Hyundai's 1 Price 1 Promise Guarantee ensures our best possible price is posted on all of our pre-owned vehicles!FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor 120/92 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE1G7014423
Stock: H3430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$597 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
This 2016 Kia Soul EV doesn't compromise function for style. This Soul EV has 19149 miles. This Soul EV has so many convenience features such as: At Star Hyundai, it's all about you and your happiness. Appointments are recommended due to the fast turnover on models such as this one. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7007670
Stock: hu04785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- 17,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,582$471 Below Market
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
2016 Kia Soul EV Plus Shadow Black CarFax 1-Owner, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Like New Condition, Soul EV Plus, 4D Hatchback, 109 hp AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Shadow Black, Gray 2-Tone w/Pure Leather Seat Trim. PlusCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 120/92 City/Highway MPG Reviews:* More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: EdmundsCome experience the difference at Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee, the only Kia dealership inside the perimeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE6G7016572
Stock: P62102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 32,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,984$1,011 Below Market
Premier Subaru of Fremont - Fremont / California
4D Hatchback, 109 hp AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Shadow Black, Gray 2-Tone w/Cloth Seat Trim, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, EV Interior Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Premium audio system: UVO, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 16' Alloy w/Full Wheel Covers. Clean CARFAX. Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor 120/92 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * More range and cargo capacity than most EVs generously equipped attractively appointed cabin ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE0G7017233
Stock: SP1862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.