Used 2015 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me

102 listings
Soul EV Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Soul EV +

    44,403 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,590

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Soul EV in White
    used

    2015 Kia Soul EV

    41,049 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,921

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Soul EV + in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Soul EV +

    56,576 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,750

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Soul EV +

    46,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,400

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Soul EV in White
    used

    2015 Kia Soul EV

    39,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in White
    certified

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    27,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,980

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in Gray
    certified

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    13,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,980

    $1,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    21,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    27,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,480

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    23,470 miles

    $11,300

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    44,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,950

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    14,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,790

    $891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in White
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    22,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,422

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    28,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,675

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    25,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,670

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    19,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,999

    $597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV + in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV +

    17,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,582

    $471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul EV in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul EV

    32,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,984

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul EV

Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul EV
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Philly Special!
John,08/07/2020
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
Purchased our 2015 Kia Soul EV in April 2020 during our COVID 19 quarantine ( plenty of time to shop ). Using for all local travel , still have a 2006 Toyota Avalon for long day trips. Down to $40 a month in gas and not seeing a big bump in our electric bill .This is one of the best purchases , let’s say investment.Hopefully this is the start of a great EV life.
Report abuse
