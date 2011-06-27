Used 2013 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
XKRS sports car or GT?
It does a pretty good job of being both but it is too heavy to be a true sports car but it can keep up! I've owned both the XKR and XKRS. The XKRS took care of almost all of the handling issues that I had with the XKR. But it is still prone to swapping ends and it gives you almost no notice that it's going to break loose. It sticks really good but when the stick is gone you have to be very good at drifting to catch it. Otherwise it is probably one of the best GT cars ever! Turn-in is great. It would be nice if it had a bit less torque. You have to be very careful with the gas to keep the wheels from spinning. I think most people that buy Jags would be happier with the XKR for that reason.
This Jag Rocks
I love it. My wife is so bored listening to me talk to people about it. Bottom line, the Jaguar X KR has an elegance to it that turns heads. Little kids notice it. People can't help but appreciate the sweetness, appearance, and timelessness of it's design. And it sounds great too. The power, 515 hp, is a given. The color is "Midnight black" and has flecks of blue throughout. If you're considering purchasing one, enjoy!
Classy, Elegant and Fun!
Have the Special Edition with Portfolio package. It’s just a beautiful car with unique Crystal Silver Blue paint that gets comments every time I gas up! It has the 20 inch low profile tires and special rims that are just bitchen! In sport mode it’s plenty fun and sporty with a plush ride when taking it easy or on the hiway. Has a Killer stereo and beautiful interior with plenty of goodies to keep you comfortable! Haven’t had any problems but only have had it for 3 months. It was reasonable in price compared to its original price and came with a 4 year 45K mile bumper to bumper warranty. ($2500 extra). So far I couldn’t be happier! So far it’s a definite keeper!
Fun! Fun! Fun!
Sits two comfortably, the back seat works for kids. Lots of fun to drive. Can’t wait to pick mine up! Lots of pep and a beautiful car!
