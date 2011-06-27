Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,188
|$40,215
|$43,158
|Clean
|$35,418
|$38,328
|$41,020
|Average
|$31,878
|$34,553
|$36,743
|Rough
|$28,338
|$30,778
|$32,466
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,510
|$32,083
|$37,033
|Clean
|$25,249
|$30,578
|$35,198
|Average
|$22,725
|$27,566
|$31,528
|Rough
|$20,202
|$24,554
|$27,858
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,482
|$24,415
|$27,105
|Clean
|$20,459
|$23,269
|$25,762
|Average
|$18,414
|$20,977
|$23,076
|Rough
|$16,370
|$18,686
|$20,390
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,666
|$40,053
|$44,937
|Clean
|$33,016
|$38,173
|$42,710
|Average
|$29,716
|$34,413
|$38,257
|Rough
|$26,416
|$30,654
|$33,804
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,562
|$25,986
|$28,273
|Clean
|$22,441
|$24,767
|$26,873
|Average
|$20,198
|$22,327
|$24,071
|Rough
|$17,955
|$19,888
|$21,269
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,390
|$33,328
|$36,119
|Clean
|$28,943
|$31,763
|$34,329
|Average
|$26,050
|$28,635
|$30,750
|Rough
|$23,158
|$25,507
|$27,171
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,095
|$28,498
|$31,618
|Clean
|$23,901
|$27,160
|$30,051
|Average
|$21,512
|$24,485
|$26,918
|Rough
|$19,123
|$21,810
|$23,785
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,116
|$26,160
|$28,960
|Clean
|$22,015
|$24,932
|$27,525
|Average
|$19,815
|$22,476
|$24,655
|Rough
|$17,615
|$20,021
|$21,785