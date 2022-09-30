Skip to main content
2023 INFINITI QX60 PURE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length198.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.0 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume155.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity75.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Curb weight4,393 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Grand Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Mineral Black
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Stone, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room59.7 in.
Rear hip room56.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Cargo Package +$580
Interior Options
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Illuminated Kick Plates +$545
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$230
Radiant Grille Emblem +$455
Premium Paint +$695
