Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque267 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3790 lbs.
Gross weight4860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Maximum payload1070 lbs.
Angle of departure14.4 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.9 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Malbec Black
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
