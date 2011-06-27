Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,495
|$16,105
|$17,711
|Clean
|$14,029
|$15,578
|$17,106
|Average
|$13,095
|$14,523
|$15,897
|Rough
|$12,162
|$13,469
|$14,687
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,733
|$16,347
|$17,957
|Clean
|$14,259
|$15,812
|$17,344
|Average
|$13,310
|$14,741
|$16,118
|Rough
|$12,362
|$13,671
|$14,891
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,005
|$15,582
|$17,154
|Clean
|$13,554
|$15,071
|$16,568
|Average
|$12,653
|$14,051
|$15,397
|Rough
|$11,751
|$13,031
|$14,225
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,312
|$17,008
|$18,700
|Clean
|$14,819
|$16,451
|$18,062
|Average
|$13,833
|$15,338
|$16,785
|Rough
|$12,847
|$14,224
|$15,508