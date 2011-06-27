  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q45
  4. Used 1997 INFINITI Q45
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1997 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Broad-shouldered new shape, powerful V-8 engine, greater interior comfort and fabulous fit-and-finish make this a top-notch luxury sedan.
  • We miss the sportiness of the previous model. We also wish they had kept the beautiful analog clock that debuted in the first Q.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
INFINITI Q45 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,226 - $2,634
Used Q45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The big news for Infiniti this year is the redesign of its luxury flagship. Unlike the first rendition of the Q, this one is traditional down to every last nut and bolt. Like Acura and its new 3.5RL, the new Q takes its cues from the immensely successful Lexus LS 400, rather than from builders from across the Atlantic. It seems these days that if people want European styling, they prefer to get it from European makers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Thus, the sporting nature of the first-generation Q45 has been engineered out of the car in favor of a quiet, isolated ride, worthy of dignified heads of state.

Although this version of the Q45 is slightly shorter than the previous model, it actually offers more interior space; most noticeably to rear seat passengers. As one would expect in a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, the Q abounds with sumptuous features such as: power leather seats, wood accents, premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof, and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Gone, however, is the beautiful dashboard timepiece, replaced by a more traditional digital clock. Also noticeably missing are dual zone temperature controls, central locking, and retained accessory power; standard fare on sedans that cost thousands less than the Q45.

The 1997 Q45 replaces the 4.5-liter V8 engine for a less powerful 4.1-liter V8. Despite this, straight-line acceleration is not much diminished due to the new car's lower curb weight. The new Q is also sprung more softly than the previous model, which allows the car to soak up those nasty expansion joints and potholes, but sacrifices some of the previous model's cornering ability. Overall, though, the Q45 offers a nice ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising.

Lest we sound like grumpy old men resistant to change, let us assure you that we like this car. We just think that we, and undoubtedly some of you, will miss the big, aggressive power of the former model. Nonetheless, if you are in the market for a large luxurious sedan, and are unwilling to fight the gremlins that habitually inhabit many of Cadillac's luxo-cruisers, you owe it to yourself to test drive a Q45.

1997 Highlights

This totally redesigned car has almost nothing in common with its predecessor. Power now comes via a 4.1-liter V8 engine and is still delivered through the rear wheels. The Q45 no longer has aspirations to be a sport sedan, its prime duties now are interstate cruising.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI Q45.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Q45. Best car I've ever owned
Scoyy,01/31/2016
4dr Sedan
Well I've waited over five years to post this review. I purchased this car with the intent of just "flipping" it. I work as a car salesman and new the value of the car when my customer traded it in. At the time fuel was about $3.85 a gallon and I drove a 4WD SUV and I commuted 60+ miles per day. I started driving the Q45 for a few weeks just waiting to get my tags in the mail so I could sell it for a profit. Instead, I fell in life ve with the car and sold my SUV that was several years newer. I purchased the Q45 when it had 140k on it. It currently has over $225k (quarter of a million miles) and the only repairs I have had to do on the car is the power steering pump and a new radiator outside of regular maintenance like brakes, alternator, etc... The comfort is second to none, even with today's cars. It rides like you are on clouds. It also handles great on the highway and city. I live in Kansas and still take it on trips to Texas and the mountains of new Mexico. Very solid car and definitely the best car I've ever owned
I LOVE my 1997 Q45!
inifares23,03/17/2011
I have owned my 1997 Q45 for a year now. I bought it, one owner, from a meticulous person who took awesome care of it and it was garage kept. It's the pearl color with beige leather interior. I have tinted glass and 156,000 miles on it. Other then normal maintenance wear and tear, there have been no problems with this car. It's powerful, fun to drive and I get looks at every corner. I LOVE this car. I drive it locally around my town, but it could easily make it across country if I wanted. My car has near mint paint and interior is flawless. I keep the car in pristine condition and have maintained it with an obsessive mindset.
luxurious comfort
Cliff DeMeritt,10/21/2005
Luxury beyond belief, with all the performance one could expect from a heavy touring vehicle. Smooth as glass on the highway, easy to drive, chock full of extras, lacking only heated seats and exterior rear-view mirrors. Parts are ridiculously expensive - affordable only by those who can afford the $55K sticker price! But service, although expensive, has been first class - always a free loaner, too. Requires premium fuel, but I've consistenly used regular with no problems. At 170K miles, still strong as new, but has been costly to replace the usual wear- and age-related parts.
Q45 - Best Car for the Traveling Salesma
GregM,01/16/2003
This is my second Q45. As someone who used to drive 50000 miles per year and still drives 25000 a year, it is by far the most comfortable and reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It is best to purchase a Program / Lease after 2 years due to the extreme difference in new car sale and 2 year old sale price. My brother has also had 2 Q45' and drove the first one (1990) for 10 years and 400000 miles.
See all 24 reviews of the 1997 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1997 INFINITI Q45

Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5), Touring 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan (1997.5).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 INFINITI Q45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 INFINITI Q45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 INFINITI Q45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 INFINITI Q45.

Can't find a used 1997 INFINITI Q45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q45 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,330.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q45 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,137.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,831.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 INFINITI Q45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI Q45 lease specials

Related Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles