Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course.

