Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 INFINITI Q45
    used

    2000 INFINITI Q45

    Not Provided

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI Q45 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 INFINITI Q45

    146,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,360

    Details

The Big Dog Q
totaljett,04/29/2014
This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course.
