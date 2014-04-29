Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not Provided
$3,995
- 88,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 146,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,360
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q45 searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.818 Reviews
Report abuse
totaljett,04/29/2014
This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course.
Related INFINITI Q45 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Paterson NJ
- Used INFINITI QX80 New York NY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Clearwater FL
- Used INFINITI M37 Garden Grove CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Vancouver WA
- Used INFINITI M37 Spring TX
- Used INFINITI M37 Arlington VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Clearwater FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Ocala FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q50 2010 Charlotte NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 2017 Spring TX
- Used INFINITI QX60 2014 Stockton CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News