Used 2001 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Q45 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2000 INFINITI Q45
    used

    2000 INFINITI Q45

    Not Provided

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI Q45 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 INFINITI Q45

    146,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,360

    Details

  Home
  INFINITI
  INFINITI Q45
  Used 2001 INFINITI Q45

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q45

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Vintage Classic
daross1,03/21/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.1L 8cyl 4A)
The last of these cars were built in 2000 even though they have the 2001 year. Very few made as they were a very unloved car. The design from 97-01 was derided by many. I will admit it is not exactly stylish. But it is comfortable, reliable (after a few expensive fixes to a vintage luxury car notably the shocks) and is fun to drive. It is safe (I was rearended in a 98 q45 and it was totaled, but I thought it was minor damage right away) and you will win in an accident. The engine and transmission will last forever, but you will replace the injectors and coils in the around 180K for sure. Like all cars, a few little things occur in the 200K plus range, not nothing major.
