Used 2001 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

The last of these cars were built in 2000 even though they have the 2001 year. Very few made as they were a very unloved car. The design from 97-01 was derided by many. I will admit it is not exactly stylish. But it is comfortable, reliable (after a few expensive fixes to a vintage luxury car notably the shocks) and is fun to drive. It is safe (I was rearended in a 98 q45 and it was totaled, but I thought it was minor damage right away) and you will win in an accident. The engine and transmission will last forever, but you will replace the injectors and coils in the around 180K for sure. Like all cars, a few little things occur in the 200K plus range, not nothing major.

