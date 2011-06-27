I bought this car after my 1987 Mercedez-Benz 300d Turbo decided to keel over on me January 1, 2007. (Happy Freaking NEW YEARS RIGHT?) Anyway I searched and searched for Infiniti's that had a sporty look while offering power and This one Will DRIVE you into the ground if you could steer it! I can't believe that after 121,000 miles it still purrs like a kitten, and growls like a lion

when needed. I have some minor repairs to make but at 2,500 dollars for the car, it was a steal.