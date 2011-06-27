Estimated values
1997 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,167
|$2,057
|$2,543
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,837
|$2,271
|Average
|$784
|$1,397
|$1,728
|Rough
|$528
|$957
|$1,184
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$2,123
|$2,614
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,896
|$2,334
|Average
|$821
|$1,441
|$1,776
|Rough
|$553
|$987
|$1,217
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,523
|$1,748
|Clean
|$996
|$1,360
|$1,561
|Average
|$751
|$1,034
|$1,187
|Rough
|$506
|$709
|$814
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$2,162
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,931
|$2,354
|Average
|$871
|$1,468
|$1,791
|Rough
|$587
|$1,006
|$1,227