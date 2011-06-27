2005 INFINITI Q45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and spacious interior, long list of standard luxury features, strong V8, excellent value.
- Unnecessarily complex interior controls, small trunk capacity, not as athletic as some competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,532 - $5,328
Used Q45 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fast, luxurious and priced thousands of dollars less than most peers, the Q is a solid buy for comfort seekers on a budget. But if owning the best is what matters to you, drive the competition first.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, Infiniti's flagship sedan receives updated exterior styling with new front and rear fascias, a new hood, headlights with integrated foglamps, a new trunk deck lid, LED taillights and fine-line chrome trim. Instead of offering Luxury and Premium models this year, Infiniti will sell a base Q45 (with all the Luxury equipment) with an optional Premium Package. Inside, the Q45 features new "sport contour," double-stitched seats and a new instrument cluster, along with a metal-trimmed shifter bezel, metal knobs and dark maple wood and chrome accents. The transmission has been recalibrated for better response, and the performance-tuned active dampening suspension, previously available only at the Premium level, is now standard on all models. Base models get a new 17-inch alloy wheel design this year. Other enhancements include standard rain- and speed-sensing wipers, a revised DVD-based navigation system (also standard), and new brake-operated "pre-crash" front seatbelts, which tighten under emergency braking.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe,10/31/2006
I drive 2005 Infiniti Q45 while my wife drives 2005 Lexus ES330 (got the Lexus first). Falling love with the Lexus right away, which does everything best. I thought the Lexus has finest steeling ever. Well, after the Q45, there is no way for me to trade with my wifes Lexus, the smoothest steeling ever! Solid and heavy. very firm handling. don't feel 4000 lbs at all when I curve the car around. Manual mode (5 speed clutch-less) shift is so fun! Know how 340 hp can do, use the manual mode and 3rd gear,step on the gas! Now I know what is a difference between $40K and $60K cars! I am so spoiled by the Q45, I afraid I will have a hard time to think of other car.
texased,07/10/2006
This is the best car for the money, Only if you buy it used. Let somebody else pay Depreciation. This car is great, Smooth runing, little to no road noise, and very nice looking inside and out. The exterior is smooth but does not stand out in a crowd. But if you are looking for great value , a great ride , great luxury features, great quality, and great reliabilty then the Q45 is your car. By buying my Q used save $23,000 dollars from the sticker. My 2005 Q45 with XM radio and 18,000 miles cost $35,000 in May 06. . But if you want to pay $20,000+ more for the Lexus or Mercedes name. that will be all you are getting just the name. The Q45 is the best luxary car value on the market.
Mark DeMille,10/02/2004
When I bought my Q45 I was excited just to be an owner of classy, powerfull car. After driving it for a year and half I find myself admiring it every time I get in or out, Knowing that those who notice the sleek, obscure design can't help but admire it. When on a freeway I enjoy the power to be in front of anyone.
mycough,08/22/2012
What a great car for any amount of money, but even more so when the prices are so low. Very fast, and luxurious. If you are looking to buy, I'd recommend finding one with the premium package as it adds a lot of goodies. On the description above it did not let me select Premium but only "base". Premium adds air conditioned front seats and many cool things for rear seat passengers like electric reclining seats and radio and AC controls.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Q45
Related Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60