Used 2003 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

What we want in a car is a little like the work we what from our car mechanic, i.e. - Fast & Cheap & Good. The trouble is... you only get to pick two because the holy trinity of all three is as elusive as a Powerball Jackpot. So what most of us look for in a car is a balance between the car world's current holy trinity of Performance & Reliability & Fuel Economy. I believe that this is exactly what F50 Q owners have done. These cars are unbelievably well put together and their performance (esp. if the car is equipped with the Sport package) is enough to make most full sized BMW owners wish weren't so pretentious. Fuel Economy is the bit that lags at about 17/22 but what a car!!

