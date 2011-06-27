I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable

