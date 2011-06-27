1992 INFINITI Q45 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
High-performance tires and new exterior colors are available on the 1992 Q45.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
johny,03/07/2008
I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!
phoks1,08/12/2002
I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.
Joseph B,03/20/2007
I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable
Pimp,05/14/2002
This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
