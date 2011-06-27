  1. Home
1992 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

High-performance tires and new exterior colors are available on the 1992 Q45.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Infiniti Q45
johny,03/07/2008
I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!
An excellent choice
phoks1,08/12/2002
I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.
A blast to drive
Joseph B,03/20/2007
I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable
From now on I will only buy Infiniti
Pimp,05/14/2002
This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 INFINITI Q45

Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include A 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

