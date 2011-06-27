  1. Home
1998 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful rear drive luxury sedan offers distinctive styling and sophisticated interior appointments. Costs less than much of the competition.
  • Not as refined as the Lexus LS400.
INFINITI Q45 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Unlike the first rendition of the Q, this one is traditional down to every last nut and bolt. Like Acura and its new 3.5RL, the Q takes its cues from the immensely successful Lexus LS400 rather than from builders across the Atlantic. It seems these days that if people want European styling they prefer to get it from European makers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Thus, the sporting nature of the first-generation Q45 has been engineered out of the car in favor of a quiet, isolated ride worthy of dignified heads of state.

Although this version of the Q45 is slightly shorter than the previous model, it actually offers more interior space; most noticeable to rear seat passengers. As one would expect in a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, the Q abounds with sumptuous features such as power leather seats, wood accents, premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Gone, however, is the beautiful dashboard timepiece that adorned the dashboard of the first generation Q45, in the new model it is replaced by a more traditional digital clock. Also noticeably missing are dual zone temperature controls, central locking and retained accessory power; standard fare on sedans that cost thousands less than the Q45.

The 1997 Q45 replaces the 4.5-liter V8 engine for a less powerful 4.1-liter V8. Despite this, straight-line acceleration is not much diminished due to the new car's lower curb weight. The new Q is also sprung more softly than the previous model, which allows the car to soak up those nasty expansion joints and pot holes, but sacrifices some of the previous model's cornering ability. Overall, though, the Q45 offers a nice ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising.

Lest we sound like grumpy old men resistant to change, let us assure you that we like this car. We just think that we, and undoubtedly some of you, will miss the big, aggressive power of the former model. Nonetheless, if you are in the market for a large luxurious sedan, and are unwilling to fight the gremlins that habitually inhabit many of Cadillac's luxo-cruisers, you owe it to yourself to test drive a Q45.

1998 Highlights

The Q45 gets front seatbelt pre-tensioners. No other changes for Infiniti's flagship.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 INFINITI Q45.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car! Real Sleeper!!
Steve McGee,03/27/2016
4dr Sedan
Loved this car from the first time I got behind the wheel! Only paid $2500 three years ago (122K miles). Just turned over 167K....power steering pump, alternator, and two ignition coils have been the only replacements/repairs over those 45000 miles. Very sweet ride!
The Jewel of Jewels
Ed,03/16/2010
I bought my Q45 10 years ago and it now has 188,000 miles on it. I am amazed at the reliability of this vehicle. It is far and away the best car I've ever owned. It still runs perfectly- like new today. I keep waiting for something major to go wrong so I can justify trading it in but it continues to run and operate perfectly. It handles well, is very comfortable, powerful and quiet. The only item that ever failed was the alternator at 125,000 miles. I just need to tell the world that this car is the UNBELIEVABLY reliable. I am finally considering trading it in only because I've had it for 10 years and I want something different. I'm sure I'll be disappointed with it's replacement. Its a 10!
Forced Retirement
daross1,12/10/2013
4dr Sedan
Just had to retire my 1998 Q45 due to being rearended and totalled. Car had 232000 on it and was overall very reliable. Not a single problem until 155,000 Miles. Fuel Injectors, Coils, and just age were starting to cause more problems, but I think it would have gone to 300,000 if not for accident. Overall, fun to drive, reliable, and excellent value as cost to own is only a little expensive with gas costs. But it proved to be safe as I hardly felt the hit from behind and he was going about 35 miles an hour. I am sure it has been recycled by now!
There's not a better car I've owned...
hypocorism,11/11/2014
Bought a 98' for cheap at 72K. Needed a bit, but after valve cover gaskets, belts, battery, oil, air filter, it was ready to go. It sat for years under previous ownership. When I purchased, it had the original belts on it still. A testament to Nissan/Infiniti build quality. It doesn't do bad MPG-wise either. It goes when you need it to. Despite the size, it goes around corners, and stops quickly if need be. And it is comfortable! Expect 19 for city driving. A mix, you'll get 22 if you drive easily. Highway, right around 24 for me; way higher than the EPA estimate. For the money, you could get a Lexus LS400, but it looks worse, and it just isn't as nice. (I have a buddy who has one.)
See all 27 reviews of the 1998 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Used 1998 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1998 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1998 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

