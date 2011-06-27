2003 INFINITI Q45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Great stereo system, powerful V8 engine, blazing headlamps.
- Uninspiring front-end looks, fussy controls.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,698 - $3,809
Edmunds' Expert Review
Designed to compete with the best sedans on the market, the Infiniti Q45 bundles prodigious levels of luxury and performance into a reasonably priced and attractive package.
2003 Highlights
The Q45 enters into 2003 with a few changes. Refinements include a higher numerical final drive ratio for better acceleration, slightly revised front and rear styling, new exterior colors, the addition of standard heated seats and a full-size spare tire. An optional satellite radio is now being offered along with some new optional equipment packages.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
readmore,04/21/2012
What we want in a car is a little like the work we what from our car mechanic, i.e. - Fast & Cheap & Good. The trouble is... you only get to pick two because the holy trinity of all three is as elusive as a Powerball Jackpot. So what most of us look for in a car is a balance between the car world's current holy trinity of Performance & Reliability & Fuel Economy. I believe that this is exactly what F50 Q owners have done. These cars are unbelievably well put together and their performance (esp. if the car is equipped with the Sport package) is enough to make most full sized BMW owners wish weren't so pretentious. Fuel Economy is the bit that lags at about 17/22 but what a car!!
infiniti lover,01/06/2003
this is an amazing car. I cross shopped it with every car thinkable..had budget of $100,000 but still got the Q....very amazing!
seldomseen,01/18/2008
I just bought an '03 Q45 in pristine condition. The luxury options on this car are more than generous. The power of the engine is amazing too. It doesn't seem to handle as taut as the 03/04 M45s but it does drive a lot smoother though. This generation Q45 is attractive and comparably equipped as the likes other Asian and Euro vehicles within this "new" price segment.
Lbh2361,01/31/2003
This car is a pleasure to drive and to be inside. It is appointed with great luxuries. The voice recognition system is supeb, convenient, and a great safety feature. I used to own a BMW 5 Series. This is the best car that I have ever had.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
