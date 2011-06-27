  1. Home
1995 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Alloy wheels for the base model are about the only changes for the Q45.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI Q45.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best for the $$
JB10,12/02/2002
This is the second q45 I have owned. First a 92 and now the 95. Both with traction control. As the title says the best purchase of a used autoI have ever made. Quality, comfort and the right price - this car must be driven to be appreciated!
Diamand in the Rough
Tony Soprano,03/03/2002
Only three words can explain this car... Class, Comfort, and Authority....
a work of art
Tareef Horani,08/25/2003
I am a 16 year old and you can imagine what boys do at this age. I am proud to say that my car has given me 0, and I repeat 0 trouble. IT is a awsome car. Very reliable and safe. It performance is good not great but good, enough for a teen ager. I highly recomend it to everyone. No matter its age. Once again Japan wins the reliableilty and craftsmanship trophy.
Luxury gem
manders2,07/20/2003
This is an extremely reliable luxury vehicle and has been one of the best cars I have purchased. The interior is luxurious, the engine is smooth, and it has alot of power under the hood.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
