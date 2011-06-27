1995 INFINITI Q45 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Alloy wheels for the base model are about the only changes for the Q45.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JB10,12/02/2002
This is the second q45 I have owned. First a 92 and now the 95. Both with traction control. As the title says the best purchase of a used autoI have ever made. Quality, comfort and the right price - this car must be driven to be appreciated!
Tony Soprano,03/03/2002
Only three words can explain this car... Class, Comfort, and Authority....
Tareef Horani,08/25/2003
I am a 16 year old and you can imagine what boys do at this age. I am proud to say that my car has given me 0, and I repeat 0 trouble. IT is a awsome car. Very reliable and safe. It performance is good not great but good, enough for a teen ager. I highly recomend it to everyone. No matter its age. Once again Japan wins the reliableilty and craftsmanship trophy.
manders2,07/20/2003
This is an extremely reliable luxury vehicle and has been one of the best cars I have purchased. The interior is luxurious, the engine is smooth, and it has alot of power under the hood.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
