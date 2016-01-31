Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2000 INFINITI Q45
    2000 INFINITI Q45

    $3,995

  • 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury in Dark Blue
    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2005 INFINITI Q45 in Dark Blue
    2005 INFINITI Q45

    146,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,360

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q45

Overall Consumer Rating
4.924 Reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (13%)
1997 Q45. Best car I've ever owned
Scoyy,01/31/2016
4dr Sedan
Well I've waited over five years to post this review. I purchased this car with the intent of just "flipping" it. I work as a car salesman and new the value of the car when my customer traded it in. At the time fuel was about $3.85 a gallon and I drove a 4WD SUV and I commuted 60+ miles per day. I started driving the Q45 for a few weeks just waiting to get my tags in the mail so I could sell it for a profit. Instead, I fell in life ve with the car and sold my SUV that was several years newer. I purchased the Q45 when it had 140k on it. It currently has over $225k (quarter of a million miles) and the only repairs I have had to do on the car is the power steering pump and a new radiator outside of regular maintenance like brakes, alternator, etc... The comfort is second to none, even with today's cars. It rides like you are on clouds. It also handles great on the highway and city. I live in Kansas and still take it on trips to Texas and the mountains of new Mexico. Very solid car and definitely the best car I've ever owned
