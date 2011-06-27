  1. Home
1993 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Interior designers get a hold of the Q, sprucing, coloring and covering everything in beautiful new materials; even the clock on this car masquerades as a handcrafted timepiece. Additional touches include map pockets to the front seat backs.

Read what other owners think about the 1993 INFINITI Q45.

4.5
6 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Cash cow riddled with defects
Markus,06/15/2002
At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice.
Not a bad car
Giodoc,07/08/2002
This is a great luxury car with a lot of power(4.5 287HP V8 engine). My car has over 150k miles and I've never had a problem with it other than normal maintenance. Certainly not as smooth as a BMW, but what is. Overall I think its a fine automobile with some spunk to it.
Sit back and enjoy the ride
AntonioP,07/18/2002
Super car to own. Fast, comfortable, and reliable. This car is an absolute dream to drive, I mean you step on the gas and you actually move. I have nearly 160k miles and all I had to change so far was the water pump and the fan. As long as you keep up with your preventative maintenance (tune ups, oil changes and annual inspections) this car won't let you down.
Best Car I've Owned
Crookie,01/21/2003
This is, by far, the best car I've owned. A great engine, combined with a great interior are the best aspects of this car. Exterior styling may turn off some, but I love the old Q's. I now have 138,000 miles on it and still love cruising around in it. Only downfall is poor traction in the snow (even with traction control option)
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and A 4dr Sedan.

Research Similar Vehicles