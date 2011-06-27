1993 INFINITI Q45 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,587
Used Q45 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Interior designers get a hold of the Q, sprucing, coloring and covering everything in beautiful new materials; even the clock on this car masquerades as a handcrafted timepiece. Additional touches include map pockets to the front seat backs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Markus,06/15/2002
At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice.
Giodoc,07/08/2002
This is a great luxury car with a lot of power(4.5 287HP V8 engine). My car has over 150k miles and I've never had a problem with it other than normal maintenance. Certainly not as smooth as a BMW, but what is. Overall I think its a fine automobile with some spunk to it.
AntonioP,07/18/2002
Super car to own. Fast, comfortable, and reliable. This car is an absolute dream to drive, I mean you step on the gas and you actually move. I have nearly 160k miles and all I had to change so far was the water pump and the fan. As long as you keep up with your preventative maintenance (tune ups, oil changes and annual inspections) this car won't let you down.
Crookie,01/21/2003
This is, by far, the best car I've owned. A great engine, combined with a great interior are the best aspects of this car. Exterior styling may turn off some, but I love the old Q's. I now have 138,000 miles on it and still love cruising around in it. Only downfall is poor traction in the snow (even with traction control option)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Q45
Related Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60