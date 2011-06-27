1999 INFINITI Q45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful rear drive luxury sedan offers distinctive styling and sophisticated interior appointments. Costs less than much of the competition.
- Not as refined as the Lexus LS400.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
As the second-generation Q45 enters its third year of production, Infiniti hopes that new exterior and interior appointments will help keep the vehicle flying high in the luxury performance sedan class. To that end, Infiniti continues its quest for enhanced comfort and convenience rather than building on the sporting nature of the original Q45. The sedan now offers a quiet, isolated ride worthy of dignified heads of state.
Just as one would expect inside a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, the Q overflows with sumptuous features such as power leather seats, wood accents, premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. This year, Infiniti also proves that it knows how to listen to its customers. The beautiful analog timepiece that adorned the dashboard of the first-generation Q45, and was replaced by a digital clock two years ago, is back. Additionally, the Q's full metal sunroof has been replaced with a power glass sunroof with tilt/slide, one-touch open and a sunshade.
Outside, Infiniti has touched up the styling of the vehicle by reducing the amount of chrome on the front grille, adding new high intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with Xenon gas bulbs and crystalline lenses, and introducing two round projector beam bulbs per side. The license plate finisher is now body-colored, the trunk has a power closure assist, and the outside mirrors have an anti-glare coating. New exterior colors for 1999 are Hunter Green, Aspen White Pearl and Titanium.
The 4.1-liter V8 engine is still in place, though some would be happy to see Infiniti bring back the 4.5-liter V8 that powered the sedan prior to 1997. Overall, though, the Q45 offers a nice ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising. If you are in the market for a large luxurious sedan, and are unwilling to fight the gremlins that habitually inhabit many competing luxo-cruisers, you owe it to yourself to test drive a Q45.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
