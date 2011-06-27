  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
1999 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful rear drive luxury sedan offers distinctive styling and sophisticated interior appointments. Costs less than much of the competition.
  • Not as refined as the Lexus LS400.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

As the second-generation Q45 enters its third year of production, Infiniti hopes that new exterior and interior appointments will help keep the vehicle flying high in the luxury performance sedan class. To that end, Infiniti continues its quest for enhanced comfort and convenience rather than building on the sporting nature of the original Q45. The sedan now offers a quiet, isolated ride worthy of dignified heads of state.

Just as one would expect inside a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, the Q overflows with sumptuous features such as power leather seats, wood accents, premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. This year, Infiniti also proves that it knows how to listen to its customers. The beautiful analog timepiece that adorned the dashboard of the first-generation Q45, and was replaced by a digital clock two years ago, is back. Additionally, the Q's full metal sunroof has been replaced with a power glass sunroof with tilt/slide, one-touch open and a sunshade.

Outside, Infiniti has touched up the styling of the vehicle by reducing the amount of chrome on the front grille, adding new high intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with Xenon gas bulbs and crystalline lenses, and introducing two round projector beam bulbs per side. The license plate finisher is now body-colored, the trunk has a power closure assist, and the outside mirrors have an anti-glare coating. New exterior colors for 1999 are Hunter Green, Aspen White Pearl and Titanium.

The 4.1-liter V8 engine is still in place, though some would be happy to see Infiniti bring back the 4.5-liter V8 that powered the sedan prior to 1997. Overall, though, the Q45 offers a nice ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising. If you are in the market for a large luxurious sedan, and are unwilling to fight the gremlins that habitually inhabit many competing luxo-cruisers, you owe it to yourself to test drive a Q45.

1999 Highlights

Several small exterior and interior enhancements have been added to the Q for 1999, including a new sunroof, revised front styling and the return of the analog clock.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 INFINITI Q45.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great car let down by small issues
infinitiguy,10/18/2006
My 99 Q45 is my 2nd. Previously owned a 93 Q45. Both Q's are wonderful cars and a joy to drive. My BIG problem with owning these cars is 1) extremely high rate of depreciation 2) VERY expensive maintenance and repairs - major service intervals approach $1000. My 99 Q has issues with warped brake rotors, driveline vibratons, steering shudder that return after being "fixed". Sensors go bad on the car and it costs $$$$ to replace. Example: O2 sensor (this car has 4), fixed one for $365. Knock sensor (one of 2) requires COMPLETE intake removal @ $1000. Turbine sensor leak cost $2300 to fix. It never ends. I agree with all the other reviews on this car, but 1 have had 2 Q's that cost $$$$ to keep
Solid state luxury at its finest
jere H,05/28/2005
The Q45 is in a class by itself for above Lincoln or Lexus. From the moment you close the door the tight solid sounds tells you that this car is "solid". As for the interior the leather is the truly the finest I've seen in a car. The suspension and the comfort of the seats give a flawless ride on the roughest of roads. The Bose sound and extreme quietness of the engine and no road noise make this car one of the best luxuries I've ever owned. It's an Infiniti and the Q45 tops them all!
Fine Wine
jfbadams,07/04/2004
Purchased my Q45 with 14,000 miles on it & now have 117,000 miles. My Q drives as well today as when I bought it. This car has better sex appeal today than when it was first introduced. It has a very sleek appearance for a relatively large sedan. It has been mine and my kids favorite car to ride in. I havn't had any major problems than normal maintenance. It is a joy to drive after driving other vehicles, you realize what a great car it is.
Best bang for the buck
Qguy,08/13/2006
Every bit the car and more than the Lexus LS series but almost half the cost used. I never understood how Infiniti botched this market share, it certainly is not due to quality. This is my 2nd Q. The last one had 110k miles before anything major started to appear.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
