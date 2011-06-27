Vehicle overview

As the second-generation Q45 enters its fourth year of production, Infiniti hopes that a special 10th Anniversary edition will maintain interest in the company's high-end luxury sedan. To that end, Infiniti continues its quest for enhanced comfort and convenience rather than building on the sporting nature of the original Q45. The 10th Anniversary model comes with unique exterior badging as well as special interior embroidery and floor mats. Even more amazing is the fact that this model comes with real interior wood trim!

Just as one would expect inside a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, all Qs overflow with sumptuous features such as power leather seats, a premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and keyless entry. An optional navigation system is available, as are heated front seats, two-tone paint and a six-disc CD changer. This year the company has addressed the nation's growing concern over child safety-seat anchoring by adding special tethers to the rear parcel shelf.

The 4.1-liter V8 engine is still in place, though some would be happy to see Infiniti bring back the 4.5-liter V8 that powered the sedan prior to 1997. The engine makes 266 horsepower and 278 pound-feet. of torque This year Infiniti has reduced the Q45's service bill by giving the car a 100,000-mile tune-up interval.

Overall, the Q45 offers a luxurious ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising. The base model comes with a four-wheel independent suspension, speed-sensing power-assisted steering and a viscous limited-slip differential. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels and four-wheel disc brakes, with ABS of course, give the Infiniti a secure and confident feel.

You can opt for the Touring model if your tastes run to the performance end of the luxury-sedan spectrum. While the addition of an electronically controlled suspension (complete with driver-adjustable settings) and 17x7-inch wheels wearing performance tires give the Touring Q a more commanding feel of the road, don't fool yourself into thinking that you can keep up with the 540i that just blew by you. The Bimmer's got a 16-horsepower advantage and an optional six-speed manual transmission while the Q45 comes only in four-speed automatic form.

Infiniti has built a strong following for the Q45 by offering a solid mix of luxury and style on a rear-drive platform. Add to this the relatively low sticker price and legendary service you're bound to get at the local dealer and the Q45 has plenty to offer the luxury-sedan buyer. If you care more about a quiet highway ride and comfortable interior appointments than you do about quarter-mile times and slalom speeds, the Q45 makes an excellent choice.