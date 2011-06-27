  1. Home
2000 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Price advantage over other luxury flagships, dealer blowout sales events when new Q arrives.
  • Buick ride quality, dated cabin design, poor resale value.
List Price Estimate
$1,205 - $2,632
Used Q45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A luxury car that has wandered off the path and into the trees.

Vehicle overview

As the second-generation Q45 enters its fourth year of production, Infiniti hopes that a special 10th Anniversary edition will maintain interest in the company's high-end luxury sedan. To that end, Infiniti continues its quest for enhanced comfort and convenience rather than building on the sporting nature of the original Q45. The 10th Anniversary model comes with unique exterior badging as well as special interior embroidery and floor mats. Even more amazing is the fact that this model comes with real interior wood trim!

Just as one would expect inside a flagship sedan from a luxury marque, all Qs overflow with sumptuous features such as power leather seats, a premium Bose sound system, driver's seat memory, automatic climate control, power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and keyless entry. An optional navigation system is available, as are heated front seats, two-tone paint and a six-disc CD changer. This year the company has addressed the nation's growing concern over child safety-seat anchoring by adding special tethers to the rear parcel shelf.

The 4.1-liter V8 engine is still in place, though some would be happy to see Infiniti bring back the 4.5-liter V8 that powered the sedan prior to 1997. The engine makes 266 horsepower and 278 pound-feet. of torque This year Infiniti has reduced the Q45's service bill by giving the car a 100,000-mile tune-up interval.

Overall, the Q45 offers a luxurious ride that is perfect for cross-country cruising. The base model comes with a four-wheel independent suspension, speed-sensing power-assisted steering and a viscous limited-slip differential. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels and four-wheel disc brakes, with ABS of course, give the Infiniti a secure and confident feel.

You can opt for the Touring model if your tastes run to the performance end of the luxury-sedan spectrum. While the addition of an electronically controlled suspension (complete with driver-adjustable settings) and 17x7-inch wheels wearing performance tires give the Touring Q a more commanding feel of the road, don't fool yourself into thinking that you can keep up with the 540i that just blew by you. The Bimmer's got a 16-horsepower advantage and an optional six-speed manual transmission while the Q45 comes only in four-speed automatic form.

Infiniti has built a strong following for the Q45 by offering a solid mix of luxury and style on a rear-drive platform. Add to this the relatively low sticker price and legendary service you're bound to get at the local dealer and the Q45 has plenty to offer the luxury-sedan buyer. If you care more about a quiet highway ride and comfortable interior appointments than you do about quarter-mile times and slalom speeds, the Q45 makes an excellent choice.

2000 Highlights

For 2000 the Q45 celebrates a decade of production with a special 10th Anniversary model. All Qs receive a new 100,000-mile tune-up interval and special child seat tethers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 INFINITI Q45.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Big Dog Q
totaljett,04/29/2014
This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course.
Robert's Q45
Robert Doyna,03/02/2005
Fabulous car, this is the third one that I have had and I love it. Extremely reliable, in fact, it has never broken down.
Best Car I Ever Had
Renee,11/18/2005
This car is an absolute joy; dependable and reliable. A few small minor fixes, such as cup holder and truck close" motor being replace--be careful can't slam the trunk shut. I love the styling. It truly is the best car I ever owned.
Joy to drive
Michelle,06/30/2006
My anniversary edition Q45 has excellent fit and finish. The style has really held up well. I love the wheels. This has been a carefree car. It will be 6 years old this summer and still is a beautiful car. I like the option of being able to go from the standard ride to the "sports" ride. The dealership is great and unlike many dealers any service work is very reasonably priced.
See all 18 reviews of the 2000 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 INFINITI Q45

Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Touring 4dr Sedan, and Anniversary 4dr Sedan.

