2004 INFINITI Q45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and spacious interior, long list of standard luxury features, strong V8, costs less than the competition.
- Bland exterior design, unnecessarily complex interior controls, overly soft suspension.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,853 - $4,027
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fast, luxurious and priced thousands of dollars less than most peers, the Q is a solid buy for comfort seekers on a budget. But if owning the best is what matters to you, drive the competition first.
2004 Highlights
The Q's five-speed automatic transmission gets a revised manual-shift mode, and the rearview backup camera now comes standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tippin4u,05/29/2012
Its only been a month now,but i have been waiting to purchase this car since its start.I am an Infiniti lover,and most of all a Q45 lover. Since i'm a car enthusiast,of course i knew all there was to know about the car,so no surprises here.It is however,the best car for ME to date,out of 23 previous cars, all types of makes and models. Pure Pleasure...nuff said!!!!
Paris Dunbar,11/25/2009
Terrific car but focuses too much on back seat comfort-reclining and heated back seats. Would have preferred power folding side mirrors, power seat belt height adjuster, power front headrests adjuster and passenger side lumbar support instead. Too little leg room in the rear compartment when the seats are reclined. Quiet interior until pavement breaks send noise into the cabin--the car's performance tires make more noise. Suggest swapping with quieter tires. Rides smoothly and handles extremely well on the straight and corners. High quality inside and out. Recommend over Lexus and German imports and is a better value.
Walter Lockwood,01/07/2005
This 4 door sedan is an absolute sleeper in terms of its performance. To say it's fast is an understatement. It has really top performing set of wheels, superior to my Mustang GT and Corvette Sting Ray. The construction attention to detail is superb and the body fit up is flawless. Handling is superior to any other car I have driven. This is really a well kept secret if you're looking for a great looking, well built luxury ride that performs like a genuine high performance number.
zigman,02/18/2004
The dealership was exceptional, they didint play games and were very professional!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
