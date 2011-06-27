  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2004 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant and spacious interior, long list of standard luxury features, strong V8, costs less than the competition.
  • Bland exterior design, unnecessarily complex interior controls, overly soft suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, luxurious and priced thousands of dollars less than most peers, the Q is a solid buy for comfort seekers on a budget. But if owning the best is what matters to you, drive the competition first.

2004 Highlights

The Q's five-speed automatic transmission gets a revised manual-shift mode, and the rearview backup camera now comes standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI Q45.

5(90%)
4(3%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

How Sweet it Is,Been Waiting 4 This
tippin4u,05/29/2012
Its only been a month now,but i have been waiting to purchase this car since its start.I am an Infiniti lover,and most of all a Q45 lover. Since i'm a car enthusiast,of course i knew all there was to know about the car,so no surprises here.It is however,the best car for ME to date,out of 23 previous cars, all types of makes and models. Pure Pleasure...nuff said!!!!
Infiniti Q45
Paris Dunbar,11/25/2009
Terrific car but focuses too much on back seat comfort-reclining and heated back seats. Would have preferred power folding side mirrors, power seat belt height adjuster, power front headrests adjuster and passenger side lumbar support instead. Too little leg room in the rear compartment when the seats are reclined. Quiet interior until pavement breaks send noise into the cabin--the car's performance tires make more noise. Suggest swapping with quieter tires. Rides smoothly and handles extremely well on the straight and corners. High quality inside and out. Recommend over Lexus and German imports and is a better value.
A well kept secret
Walter Lockwood,01/07/2005
This 4 door sedan is an absolute sleeper in terms of its performance. To say it's fast is an understatement. It has really top performing set of wheels, superior to my Mustang GT and Corvette Sting Ray. The construction attention to detail is superb and the body fit up is flawless. Handling is superior to any other car I have driven. This is really a well kept secret if you're looking for a great looking, well built luxury ride that performs like a genuine high performance number.
one awesome car for the price
zigman,02/18/2004
The dealership was exceptional, they didint play games and were very professional!
See all 29 reviews of the 2004 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 INFINITI Q45

Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A), and Premium 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

