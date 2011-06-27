  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1996 INFINITI Q45 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$729 - $1,566
Used Q45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

European automakers scoffed when, in 1989, Nissan announced a new luxury division called Infiniti. They assumed Americans wouldn't want a Japanese luxury car because it would lack prestige and pedigree. They were wrong, and now find themselves playing ball by much different rules.

The Q45 is Infiniti's luxo-barge entry, though we use the term barge loosely. Powered by a silky V8 and possessed with road manners nearly as confident as the most powerful sports cars available today, the Q45 is undoubtedly one of the most sporting luxury cars you can buy. True, its competition from Toyota, the Lexus LS400, outsells the Q45 by a margin of about 2 to 1, but that just means the Q45 is a more exclusive car to drive.

For 1995, base Q45s get alloy wheels. No other changes are being made to the Q as Infiniti gears up for the introduction of the 1996 I30, which will slot in between the G20 and the J30.

Lexus has a completely revamped LS400 for sale for 1995, but don't discount the more attractive Q45. Just imagine how much more exclusive the Infiniti will be when everybody starts snatching up the new Lexus.

1996 Highlights

Active suspension model is canceled, but two new exterior colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 INFINITI Q45.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
mhm,12/10/2002
I love my Infiniti. I drive the car for business alot and it continues to amaze me. After turning 100,000 miles last month, the car is as solid and dependable as the day I bought it. I still go to a dealer for scheduled maintenance for convenience and service. I don't care if they charge me a little more. This is the most overlooked luxury sedan on the planet.
Great Ride
san_matthew,04/20/2005
This is a great car. Very smooth ride. I love all of the features. The interior has to be the best ever made. The arm rests fit perfectly. It is a little slow starting off, but picks up with a bang after the 3rd gear. I have not had any required repairs since I bought it in November. The only downfall would be the mile per gallon. Since it is a V8 it only gets about 17 mpg. I love the car, and it seems like it will last forever. Fun to drive.
Nice car
Qowner,07/05/2002
This car moves! The body style is wonderful. This car is a pleasure to drive if you don't have to park in a tight spot.Great A/C. Cools fast..even in the South!The service has been remarkable, but I do not think that I would spend the $$$ on a Q45 again. I will probably stick with a less expensive Infiniti though. Loaner car when yours is being serviced will keep me in an Infiniti.
Fabulous 'Q'
darcyn,12/27/2002
We bought our 'Q' back in 1998 in great condition with 28K. WOW! What a car! So, if you are looking for a 'Q' new or used, you can't go wrong. The customer service is superb! Especially the loaner cars they give (usually I35's), whenever I need regular maintenance. However, the maintenance costs are a bit pricey. Then again, if you like to be treated with class, sometimes a price comes with that! :) I just cannot say enough positives about my car. At almost 98,000 miles and 4 years later, this baby moves and still sounds like she did the day we bought her! Ahhh!! I hope they NEVER discontinue this model!
See all 10 reviews of the 1996 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 INFINITI Q45

Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

