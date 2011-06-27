1996 INFINITI Q45 Review
European automakers scoffed when, in 1989, Nissan announced a new luxury division called Infiniti. They assumed Americans wouldn't want a Japanese luxury car because it would lack prestige and pedigree. They were wrong, and now find themselves playing ball by much different rules.
The Q45 is Infiniti's luxo-barge entry, though we use the term barge loosely. Powered by a silky V8 and possessed with road manners nearly as confident as the most powerful sports cars available today, the Q45 is undoubtedly one of the most sporting luxury cars you can buy. True, its competition from Toyota, the Lexus LS400, outsells the Q45 by a margin of about 2 to 1, but that just means the Q45 is a more exclusive car to drive.
For 1995, base Q45s get alloy wheels. No other changes are being made to the Q as Infiniti gears up for the introduction of the 1996 I30, which will slot in between the G20 and the J30.
Lexus has a completely revamped LS400 for sale for 1995, but don't discount the more attractive Q45. Just imagine how much more exclusive the Infiniti will be when everybody starts snatching up the new Lexus.
