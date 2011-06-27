Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews
1997 Q45. Best car I've ever owned
Well I've waited over five years to post this review. I purchased this car with the intent of just "flipping" it. I work as a car salesman and new the value of the car when my customer traded it in. At the time fuel was about $3.85 a gallon and I drove a 4WD SUV and I commuted 60+ miles per day. I started driving the Q45 for a few weeks just waiting to get my tags in the mail so I could sell it for a profit. Instead, I fell in life ve with the car and sold my SUV that was several years newer. I purchased the Q45 when it had 140k on it. It currently has over $225k (quarter of a million miles) and the only repairs I have had to do on the car is the power steering pump and a new radiator outside of regular maintenance like brakes, alternator, etc... The comfort is second to none, even with today's cars. It rides like you are on clouds. It also handles great on the highway and city. I live in Kansas and still take it on trips to Texas and the mountains of new Mexico. Very solid car and definitely the best car I've ever owned
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my 1997 Q45!
I have owned my 1997 Q45 for a year now. I bought it, one owner, from a meticulous person who took awesome care of it and it was garage kept. It's the pearl color with beige leather interior. I have tinted glass and 156,000 miles on it. Other then normal maintenance wear and tear, there have been no problems with this car. It's powerful, fun to drive and I get looks at every corner. I LOVE this car. I drive it locally around my town, but it could easily make it across country if I wanted. My car has near mint paint and interior is flawless. I keep the car in pristine condition and have maintained it with an obsessive mindset.
luxurious comfort
Luxury beyond belief, with all the performance one could expect from a heavy touring vehicle. Smooth as glass on the highway, easy to drive, chock full of extras, lacking only heated seats and exterior rear-view mirrors. Parts are ridiculously expensive - affordable only by those who can afford the $55K sticker price! But service, although expensive, has been first class - always a free loaner, too. Requires premium fuel, but I've consistenly used regular with no problems. At 170K miles, still strong as new, but has been costly to replace the usual wear- and age-related parts.
Q45 - Best Car for the Traveling Salesma
This is my second Q45. As someone who used to drive 50000 miles per year and still drives 25000 a year, it is by far the most comfortable and reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It is best to purchase a Program / Lease after 2 years due to the extreme difference in new car sale and 2 year old sale price. My brother has also had 2 Q45' and drove the first one (1990) for 10 years and 400000 miles.
best car ever
Ive had it for over a year. Zero problems. Without Question the best car I've ever owned. Love every aspect of it except the trunk.
Sponsored cars related to the Q45
Related Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60