Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 Touring (1997.5) Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.4/470.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.1 l
|Horsepower
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|199.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3890 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
