Used 1997 INFINITI Q45 Touring (1997.5) Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.1 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3890 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
