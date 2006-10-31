Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me
- 146,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,360
- 88,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- Not Provided
$3,995
Report abuse
Joe,10/31/2006
I drive 2005 Infiniti Q45 while my wife drives 2005 Lexus ES330 (got the Lexus first). Falling love with the Lexus right away, which does everything best. I thought the Lexus has finest steeling ever. Well, after the Q45, there is no way for me to trade with my wifes Lexus, the smoothest steeling ever! Solid and heavy. very firm handling. don't feel 4000 lbs at all when I curve the car around. Manual mode (5 speed clutch-less) shift is so fun! Know how 340 hp can do, use the manual mode and 3rd gear,step on the gas! Now I know what is a difference between $40K and $60K cars! I am so spoiled by the Q45, I afraid I will have a hard time to think of other car.
