1991 INFINITI Q45 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Four-wheel steering is introduced to the Infiniti flagship. Full Active Suspension is available on the Q45, enabling the car to react much more quickly to changes in car position than a vehicle with conventional shock absorbers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 INFINITI Q45.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than my 2006 Toyota
Matt,07/11/2009
Perfect car for just about anyone. A lot of horse power to pack a punch. Fun and useful. There's plenty of room but it's not too big. Works great for a family car as well. Best Car I've ever had. Even better than my 2006 Toyota Camry. The Q45 is a great car!
1991 Q45
pimphaurdr,10/23/2004
well ive jad this car for a few days and i noticed it was not only fun to drive but had the power to make it fun to drive, i checked the ratings and what not but the only thing i have noticed was that the power steering has a few issues
Is This Q for You?
LoveQHateQ,08/10/2007
A beautiful but flawed car. Anyone who goes near a used Q with the active suspension will regret it for the life of the car. Based on my experience it requires total replacement about every 4 years at a cost of $8-10K. Not exactly an acceptable maintainence item! Many other (expensive) repairs over the years with many covered by an extended warranty I purchased. I maxed out on that about 4 years in. However, when the car was on the road I loved it and I would have kept it longer if thought I could ever get it to a reliable state. If you want a used Q of this body style look for a newer model (99 or 2000). You can't afford this car today even if you get it for free.
Love my Infiniti
Mike,07/11/2008
Love my car except and its dependability. Have a few electrical failures, i.e., telescopic steering wheel & seat memory. Had to replace speedometer, after a ticket! Injectors have been a replacement issue as well. Otherwise, the car looking great and a daily driver.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 INFINITI Q45
Write a review

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Features & Specs

Safety
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 Overview

The Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 is offered in the following submodels: Q45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and A 4dr Sedan.

