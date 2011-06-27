1991 INFINITI Q45 Review
Other years
Used Q45 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Four-wheel steering is introduced to the Infiniti flagship. Full Active Suspension is available on the Q45, enabling the car to react much more quickly to changes in car position than a vehicle with conventional shock absorbers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 INFINITI Q45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Matt,07/11/2009
Perfect car for just about anyone. A lot of horse power to pack a punch. Fun and useful. There's plenty of room but it's not too big. Works great for a family car as well. Best Car I've ever had. Even better than my 2006 Toyota Camry. The Q45 is a great car!
pimphaurdr,10/23/2004
well ive jad this car for a few days and i noticed it was not only fun to drive but had the power to make it fun to drive, i checked the ratings and what not but the only thing i have noticed was that the power steering has a few issues
LoveQHateQ,08/10/2007
A beautiful but flawed car. Anyone who goes near a used Q with the active suspension will regret it for the life of the car. Based on my experience it requires total replacement about every 4 years at a cost of $8-10K. Not exactly an acceptable maintainence item! Many other (expensive) repairs over the years with many covered by an extended warranty I purchased. I maxed out on that about 4 years in. However, when the car was on the road I loved it and I would have kept it longer if thought I could ever get it to a reliable state. If you want a used Q of this body style look for a newer model (99 or 2000). You can't afford this car today even if you get it for free.
Mike,07/11/2008
Love my car except and its dependability. Have a few electrical failures, i.e., telescopic steering wheel & seat memory. Had to replace speedometer, after a ticket! Injectors have been a replacement issue as well. Otherwise, the car looking great and a daily driver.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
