Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

1992 Infiniti Q45 johny , 03/07/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!

An excellent choice phoks1 , 08/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.

A blast to drive Joseph B , 03/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable

From now on I will only buy Infiniti Pimp , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.