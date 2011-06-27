Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews
1992 Infiniti Q45
I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!
An excellent choice
I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.
A blast to drive
I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable
From now on I will only buy Infiniti
This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.
A Little Trouble, But Well Worth It
I've had my 92 Q45 for several years, and over 70K miles. It has been a fairly trouble free car and quite a joy to drive. It has great power. It is virtually effortless to drive. It rides like a cloud on air. If you like tight stearing and road feel like a BMW, this is not the car for you. I did finally have one major expense after 100K miles. I needed to replace the fuel injectors. That cost me 1600, but now it runs like new again. My major issues with the car concern the annual cost of ownership. You have to pay fairly high insurance rates, plus it only takes premium gasoline that it tends to drink up in city driving.
