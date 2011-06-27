Estimated values
1992 INFINITI Q45 A 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$659
|$1,240
|$1,557
|Clean
|$587
|$1,107
|$1,391
|Average
|$443
|$842
|$1,058
|Rough
|$298
|$577
|$725
Estimated values
1992 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,194
|$1,557
|Clean
|$468
|$1,067
|$1,391
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$238
|$556
|$725