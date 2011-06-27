Estimated values
2012 INFINITI EX EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,421
|$10,958
|$12,957
|Clean
|$8,029
|$10,439
|$12,314
|Average
|$7,247
|$9,400
|$11,027
|Rough
|$6,465
|$8,362
|$9,740
2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,870
|$11,468
|$13,514
|Clean
|$8,458
|$10,924
|$12,843
|Average
|$7,633
|$9,837
|$11,501
|Rough
|$6,809
|$8,751
|$10,158
2012 INFINITI EX EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,708
|$11,325
|$13,386
|Clean
|$8,304
|$10,788
|$12,721
|Average
|$7,495
|$9,715
|$11,392
|Rough
|$6,686
|$8,642
|$10,062
2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$11,918
|$14,050
|Clean
|$8,783
|$11,354
|$13,353
|Average
|$7,927
|$10,224
|$11,957
|Rough
|$7,072
|$9,094
|$10,561