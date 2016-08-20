Used 2013 INFINITI EX
Pros & Cons
- Sharp handling
- quick acceleration
- compliant ride
- classy cabin
- sleek styling
- versatile hatchback body style.
- Limited cargo capacity for a crossover
- cramped rear legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2013 Infiniti EX is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers and the price is right, too. Just don't expect it to haul people and stuff like its roomier rivals.
Vehicle overview
If you wish Infiniti made a wagon out of its athletic G37 sedan, you're in luck. The 2013 Infiniti EX, while technically a crossover SUV, delivers the superior driving dynamics and confident road manners that will convince you it's a sport wagon.
For 2013, the EX receives a new 3.7-liter V6 that produces 325 horsepower, 28 hp more than last year's 3.5-liter V6. The bigger six-cylinder further bolsters the EX's sporty mission, which is complemented by sharp handling, responsive steering and strong brakes.
The EX's appeal continues inside, surrounding occupants with impressive luxury trimmings, soft leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. An array of cutting-edge technology is also available, including a 360-degree parking camera system and adaptive cruise control with collision warning.
But the 2013 Infiniti EX isn't as spacious or practical as you might hope from a crossover. Compared to some direct competitors, the EX's backseat is cramped and the cargo area yields slightly less space. The EX is more practical than a G sedan or other entry-level luxury sedans, however. Think of it as a wagon without the wagon stigma.
If you favor passenger and cargo room over dynamic qualities, the 2013 Audi Q5, 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 are compact luxury crossovers that cover the EX's shortcomings. The 2013 BMW X3 is another athletic choice that offers more room and features, but at a higher price.
INFINITI EX models
The 2013 Infiniti EX is a five-passenger luxury crossover SUV available in two trim levels: base and Journey.
Standard equipment on base models includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats (AWD model only), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a 7-inch display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
Spring for the top-of-the-line Journey trim and you also get a sunroof, heated front seats (rear-wheel drive), a power-adjustable steering wheel and Bluetooth phone connectivity.
EX Journey models offer multiple options, including a Premium package that bundles a multi-camera parking system, front and rear parking sensors, an air purifier, Bluetooth audio streaming, a navigation system, voice controls and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.
To the Premium package you can add the Deluxe Touring package, which includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, driver memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-folding backseat and upgraded interior trim. Furthermore, the optional Technology package includes lane-departure warning and prevention systems, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with auto braking, and a blind-spot warning system.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Infiniti EX offers a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Replacing the previous 3.5-liter engine, a 3.7-liter V6 now produces 325 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard. Based on testing of an EX with the previous engine, we expect the 2013 EX to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about 6 seconds, which is very quick for a compact luxury crossover.
Fuel economy estimates for the rear-drive EX are 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The AWD model earns 24 mpg highway.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2013 Infiniti EX include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
The optional Technology package adds Forward Collision Warning (which uses the adaptive cruise control radar system to alert the driver of an impending collision), Intelligent Brake Assist (which automatically engages the brakes when the driver ignores FCW) and the lane-departure warning system (which alerts the driver when the car starts to veer into another lane). In performance brake testing, the EX stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a very good result for this class.
In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the EX earned a top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests.
Driving
If your tastes run more toward sport sedans than SUVs, you're bound to like driving the 2013 Infiniti EX. Even with its tall profile, the EX delivers above-average handling, responsive steering and strong braking. Engine and road noise seep into the cabin more than you'd like in this class of car, but the ride quality is quite good, even with the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. The V6 under the hood delivers impressive acceleration to create a package that's nearly as much fun to drive as its G sedan sibling.
Interior
You could describe the 2013 Infiniti EX's passenger cabin in one word: posh. Both the entry-level model and the Journey trim level feature top-quality materials, including supple leather and genuine aluminum or maple wood accents, integrated with attractive styling and intuitive controls. We particularly like the large, legible vehicle information display that supports all infotainment functions as well as the trip computer and optional navigation.
Front seats offer good comfort and support and the elevated driving position is excellent, especially with the fine-tuning offered by the Journey model's power tilt-and-telescoping adjustable steering column. The backseat doesn't offer much legroom, however, so don't expect anything better than what you'll find in most sport sedans.
Cargo capacity is similarly small, with just 18.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Even with the rear seatbacks folded down, the EX's 47.4-cubic-foot capacity is still significantly smaller than its competitors.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- seats
- interior
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Terrific performance, and fun to drive. Comfortable with good manners on or off highway. Back seat tight for adults, and cargo space is limited. Needed a little more room, so traded for a Jaguar F-Pace.
Features & Specs
|EX37 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|EX37 Journey 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|EX37 Journey 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|EX37 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI EX a good car?
Is the INFINITI EX reliable?
Is the 2013 INFINITI EX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 INFINITI EX?
The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI EX is the 2013 INFINITI EX EX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,900.
Other versions include:
- EX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $38,300
- EX37 Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $39,250
- EX37 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $40,650
- EX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $36,900
What are the different models of INFINITI EX?
