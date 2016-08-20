Vehicle overview

If you wish Infiniti made a wagon out of its athletic G37 sedan, you're in luck. The 2013 Infiniti EX, while technically a crossover SUV, delivers the superior driving dynamics and confident road manners that will convince you it's a sport wagon.

For 2013, the EX receives a new 3.7-liter V6 that produces 325 horsepower, 28 hp more than last year's 3.5-liter V6. The bigger six-cylinder further bolsters the EX's sporty mission, which is complemented by sharp handling, responsive steering and strong brakes.

The EX's appeal continues inside, surrounding occupants with impressive luxury trimmings, soft leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. An array of cutting-edge technology is also available, including a 360-degree parking camera system and adaptive cruise control with collision warning.

But the 2013 Infiniti EX isn't as spacious or practical as you might hope from a crossover. Compared to some direct competitors, the EX's backseat is cramped and the cargo area yields slightly less space. The EX is more practical than a G sedan or other entry-level luxury sedans, however. Think of it as a wagon without the wagon stigma.

If you favor passenger and cargo room over dynamic qualities, the 2013 Audi Q5, 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 are compact luxury crossovers that cover the EX's shortcomings. The 2013 BMW X3 is another athletic choice that offers more room and features, but at a higher price.