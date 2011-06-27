Vehicle overview

Most people know Hyundai as an automaker that produces affordable cars and SUVs that are big on value. In the past couple of years, however, Hyundai has been making an effort to bring value to vehicle segments that are a bit more expensive than their norm. A perfect example of this is the 2009 Hyundai Veracruz.

The Veracruz debuted two years ago as the company's largest and most expensive crossover SUV. At the time, there was a lot of talk about Hyundai benchmarking the Lexus RX 350. True enough, we bet if you covered up all the Veracruz's badges and showed it to the average person, there's a good chance he or she would likely mistake it as coming from a luxury brand.

The exterior isn't as distinct looking as, say, the Acura MDX's, but it's still sharp-looking with swept-back headlights, a sleek greenhouse, rounded rear glass and dual chrome exhaust tips for the standard 260-horsepower V6. Inside, the look is both distinct and luxurious. There's plenty of faux wood trim and aluminum-looking accents, while glowing blue dash lights lend a modern flair. Even the cupholders are accented with blue light.

The Veracruz packs plenty of versatility and convenience, too. Base GLS models come equipped with a pleasing collection of features, and you can load up the Veracruz Limited with leather seating, a navigation system and rear-seat entertainment if you want. The Veracruz also has an easily accessed third-row seat for a maximum capacity of seven passengers. However, the third row isn't as roomy as those found in other large crossovers, and adults will find it tolerable only for short trips.

Overall, though, the 2009 Hyundai Veracruz is an excellent choice for a midsize or large crossover. True, it's not as prestigious as a Lexus, nor is it as roomy as the Buick Enclave/Chevy Traverse/GMC Acadia triplets or as sporty to drive as the Mazda CX-9. The new Ford Flex beats out the Veracruz for the "cool" factor as well. But for the money and compared to more common choices like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, the Veracruz is exceptionally nice. It's comfortable to drive, has a great-looking interior and boasts top safety scores and warranty coverage. Anyone shopping for a seven-passenger crossover SUV should add the Hyundai Veracruz to their short list.