Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

The Veracruz was a pleasant surprise. I traded my Land Rover Freelander for this vehicle two years ago and could not be happier. It is reliable, gets good mileage for its size, rides like a Lexus and performs better in the snow than my Land Rover did. I understand the long-body Santa Fe is a successor to the Veracruz. I would recommend this vehicle for to anyone. Update: July 18, 2016 - I have owned the Veracruz for 4 1/2 years and could not be more pleased. This is a rock solid, reliable SUV that ages well. Update: July 17, 2017 - Now 5 1/2 years in and continue to love the Veracruz Update: January 18, 2018 - My sixth anniversary owning this vehicle. It is the longest I have ever kept an SUV and is absolutely the best one I have ever owned. Well done, Hyundai! Update: July 18, 2018 - Still own the Veracruz and am a happy customer. This vehicle holds up very well over time. Update: January 18, 2019 - Seven years with this Veracruz and still happy. Update: July 21, 2019 - Still more than satisfied with this Veracruz. Rock solid reliable SUV! Update: January 22, 2020 - Nine years old and still purring like a kitten. Best SUV I've ever owned. I usually keep my SUV's for 3-5 years.

Read more