Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me
- 133,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,495
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
This 2012 Veracruz is well equipped and mechanically sound. New tires and brakes and its loaded with features like Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, ALPINE Upgraded Premium Audio System, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! This one is priced to sell and ready for a good home who can give it the TLC it deserves! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC7CU198446
Stock: CU198446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 101,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$2,019 Below Market
Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Extra Clean. Shimmering Silver exterior and Black interior, Limited trim. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS, BLUETOOTH, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESHyundai Limited with Shimmering Silver exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com's review says "Hyundai's size-L crossover is a seven-passenger mommy bus that concentrates on cabin comfort, safety, and ride quality, and is offered in two trim levels.".OUR OFFERINGSWe offer competitive prices, high trade allowances, and professional experts to make your car buying experience convenient, efficient and pleasant! As a premier Volvo dealer in the south east for over 30 years, Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston features the latest in New and Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles, as well as a wide array of hand selected other make pre-owned cars and SUVsClosing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The closing fee charged by Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston will not exceed $525 prior to January 1st, 2021. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC1CU200756
Stock: 2P9890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 102,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,987$831 Below Market
Ganley Hyundai of Parma - Parma / Ohio
Local Trade In!, Bluetooth Handsfree Calling, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, AWD, black Leather, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18" Hypersilver Alloy Wheels, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/HomeLink, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Backup Warning System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Infinity AM/FM/6-CD/MP3 Audio System, Integrated Memory System, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Outside temperature display, Outside Temperature Display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Premium Package, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tilt steering wheel, Tilt-In-Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 3rd Row Seating / Third Row Seat, AWD, black Leather. Hyundai Veracruz 2012 Shimmering Silver Metallic LimitedTO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY! Ganley Hyundai of Parma is committed to giving you some of the best values in the market on Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned cars, trucks and SUV’s! That means that our selection process and our reconditioning approach is designed to offer you the best quality pre-owned vehicles for a fair, clearly advertised price BELOW their market value! At Ganley Hyundai of Parma, our focus is on value, not cut rate pricing on sub-standard vehicles. Our knowledgeable and courteous product specialists will guide you thru the buying process using a transparent and pressure free approach! Just some of the benefits that you will receive include: - Our best
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC3CU184916
Stock: 30940T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 96,798 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
SAR Enterprises - Raleigh / North Carolina
A crossover SUV with seating for seven, the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 260 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. FWD and AWD drivetrains are both paired to the same 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel mileage falls within an EPA estimated range of 16 mpg city to 22 mpg highway, depending on drivetrain selection. Features include a power-tilt-and-slide sunroof, power tailgate, LED brake lights, automatic temperature control , automatic temperature control, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, 10-speaker sound system, iPod/USB input jacks, heated front/rear seats, and leather seating. Safety is comprised of electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock braking, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, vehicle stability management, tire pressure monitoring, and advanced airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC7CU200504
Stock: 200504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,650$2,090 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1578187 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC8CU194146
Stock: c149569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 123,007 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,991
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limitedbeige Leather.Boulder Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai 4D Sport Utility Veracruz Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT 17/22 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 9580 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0CU186185
Stock: 186185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 159,801 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,854$1,201 Below Market
Lou Sobh Honda - Cumming / Georgia
LOADED!!! MUST SEE THIS ONE!!! LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF / MOON ROOF, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, CALL THE NUMBER ON THE PICTURE!.CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTION. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR VISIT TO LOU SOBH HONDA.Lou Sobh Honda 1105 Buford Road Cumming, GA 30041.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC2CU194286
Stock: CU194286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 136,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,563$1,322 Below Market
Landmark Of Taylorville - Taylorville / Illinois
Our refined 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited dressed to impress in Marine Blue is everything you could want in an upscale family hauler! Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 providing 260hp while paired to an advanced 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll enjoy a smooth, confident ride and score near 22mpg behind the wheel of our incredible Front Wheel Drive SUV. Take a look around our Veracruz and you'll notice it has a modern exterior featuring alloy wheels, a sunroof, power liftgate, fog lights, and a stylish rear spoiler. The roof rack side rails and heated power side mirrors with built-in turn signal indicators add to the stylish nature. The roomy and well-built 7-passenger Limited cabin features many sound-dampening components to assure your drive is quiet, while the heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an Infinity sound system ensure the ride is absolutely enjoyable! To keep you and your six passengers safe, the Hyundai Veracruz includes a multitude of safety features such as six airbags. Electronic stability control, and traction control. A fantastic blend of style, utility, and overall comfort, our Veracruz Limited is a phenomenal choice for you and your active lifestyle. Get behind the wheel and see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! COME IN AND SEE OUR INTERNET SALES STAFF TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC5CU194623
Stock: CD12368A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 134,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,787$1,271 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2012 Hyundai VeracruzBLUETOOTH, USB, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, 3RD ROW, HEATED SEATS, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT.Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0CU195761
Stock: B4054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,900$1,295 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
Extended Service Plan Available!, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18" Hypersilver Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/HomeLink, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Infinity AM/FM/6-CD/MP3 Audio System, Integrated Memory System, iPod Cable, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Memory seat, Option Group 1, Outside temperature display, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Premium Package, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tilt-In-Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD Stone White You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXCU185237
Stock: CU185237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 89,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$9,999$1,549 Below Market
Florida AutoSport - Tallahassee / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC5CU186117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,201 milesFair Deal
$7,400
Freeman Hyundai - Irving / Texas
Welcome to Freeman Mazda Hyundai. We are located in Irving, TX off 183 and Loop 12. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Veracruz is equipped with the following options:beige Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Shimmering Silver Metallic 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVTAt Freeman Mazda Hyundai, we know that the citizens of Irving, Texas are always on the lookout for a great deal on their next new or used Mazda. That is why our extensive inventory is filled to the brim with fantastic deals on financing, monthly rotation offers, and specials on service and parts. Browse our entire inventory online without ever leaving your house, then give us a call at 855-259-0327 to schedule your test drive today. We cannot wait to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC3CU195561
Stock: CU195561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 135,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,475$903 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC4CU184181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995
Dan Paroby Auto Sales - Scranton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC1CU184042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,374 milesFair Deal
$12,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black Noir Pearl Leather Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited is offered by AutoNation Ford Katy . How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Hyundai Veracruz Limited offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. You can tell this 2012 Hyundai Veracruz has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 56,374mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz: The Hyundai Veracruz takes on the Lexus RX 350 and Nissan Murano, yet offers a feature not ordinarily seen in luxury crossovers this size: a third-row seat. On the flip side, compared to minivans and more mainstream crossover utility vehicles like the Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot, the Veracruz is smoother and sleeker in design and driving demeanor. This model sets itself apart with smooth powertrain, versatile layout, Quiet, comfortable interior, and third-row seat All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC3CU189047
Stock: CU189047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 80,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
Wright Hyundai - Wexford / Pennsylvania
SAHARA BRONZE exterior and BEIGE interior, Limited trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, All Wheel Drive, NAVIGATION PKG, ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Hyundai Limited with SAHARA BRONZE exterior and BEIGE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION PKG Infinity audio system, (8) speakers, 605-watt amplifier, Alpine navigation system, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, PANDORA internet radio available through iPhone, XM satellite radio, HD Radio, iPhone/iPod song tagging, ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS REPORT: "Hyundai's size-L crossover is a seven-passenger mommy bus that concentrates on cabin comfort, safety, and ride quality, and is offered in two trim levels." -CarAndDriver.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/1/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8CU194423
Stock: H0P222C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 74,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Mike Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Supercenter of Logansport - Logansport / Indiana
WE ARE OPEN!! We're offering FREE pickup and delivery, virtual walk-arounds, and can even do all the purchase paperwork online too! Call us at 574-753-5151 or visit our website at andersoncdlogansport.com.Clean CarFax "No Accidents", Accident Free History Report, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/HomeLink, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Compass, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Option Group 2, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Odometer is 36904 miles below market average! 17/22 City/Highway MPGMarine Blue Mica 2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLSType your sentence here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC2CU189069
Stock: P5614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 90,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,599
CarMax Gainesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gainesville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0CU185568
Stock: 18287658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
