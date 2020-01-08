Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

78 listings
Veracruz Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    133,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    101,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    102,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,987

    $831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    96,798 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    88,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,650

    $2,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    123,007 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    159,801 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,854

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    136,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,563

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    134,036 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,787

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    75,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    89,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    $1,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    147,201 miles
    Fair Deal

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    135,286 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,475

    $903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    81,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    56,374 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    80,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    74,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    90,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veracruz searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz

See all 4 reviews
A step up from my Land Rover!
capecodrondo,01/18/2014
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
The Veracruz was a pleasant surprise. I traded my Land Rover Freelander for this vehicle two years ago and could not be happier. It is reliable, gets good mileage for its size, rides like a Lexus and performs better in the snow than my Land Rover did. I understand the long-body Santa Fe is a successor to the Veracruz. I would recommend this vehicle for to anyone. Update: July 18, 2016 - I have owned the Veracruz for 4 1/2 years and could not be more pleased. This is a rock solid, reliable SUV that ages well. Update: July 17, 2017 - Now 5 1/2 years in and continue to love the Veracruz Update: January 18, 2018 - My sixth anniversary owning this vehicle. It is the longest I have ever kept an SUV and is absolutely the best one I have ever owned. Well done, Hyundai! Update: July 18, 2018 - Still own the Veracruz and am a happy customer. This vehicle holds up very well over time. Update: January 18, 2019 - Seven years with this Veracruz and still happy. Update: July 21, 2019 - Still more than satisfied with this Veracruz. Rock solid reliable SUV! Update: January 22, 2020 - Nine years old and still purring like a kitten. Best SUV I've ever owned. I usually keep my SUV's for 3-5 years.
Report abuse
