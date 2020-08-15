Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

Well you won't find one so you can forget about if. But if you do, what a deal! I purchased my Veracruz for something like 19K around 2010. I've had it for 5 years and put about 90K on it. It has been amazingly good. It was purchased to replace a Murano which I loved but which pretty much imploded at about 100K. It was leaking oil, burning oil and I'd sunk too much money into it. I was looking for practical and that is what I got with the Veracruz. It has been as frugal as I am. I don't know why they stopped making it. I bet it cost more to make than it brought in. I also like driving it because it seems to be surrounded by comfort foam. I can't tell if the engine is on or not because it is just that quiet. You can hear road noise while driving but you won't hear the engine. It is also safe. I drive in an area that gets snow from October through May. The vericruz has had no problems with the snow with all weather tires.

Read more