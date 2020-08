Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2008 Hyundai Veracruz. Want more room? Want more style? This Hyundai Veracruz Limited is the vehicle for you. The 2008 Hyundai exterior is finished in a breathtaking Stone White, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Beige interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz: The 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is a mid-size crossover sport-utility vehicle that competes with the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, yet offers more standard luxury features for a similar price and a nicely styled interior for seven. It also stands out for its smooth ride and sharp, carlike handling. Hyundai also says that the Veracruz's fuel economy estimates are higher than those of the Honda Pilot, at up to 16 city, 23 highway for the front-wheel drive model. Strengths of this model include spacious interior, comfortable ride, surprising maneuverability and fuel efficiency relative to other seven-seat competitors., seating for seven, and Lengthy list of standard features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8NU13C48U061745

Stock: 8U061745

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020