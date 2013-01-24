Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of SUV for the money
- entry-level luxury interior
- good balance of ride and handling
- long warranty.
- Less spacious than competitors
- lacks option for factory-installed rear-seat DVD entertainment system
- numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Exceptional value, a nice interior and composed ride quality make the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz a good choice for shoppers seeking a midsize crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
Hyundai's rise as a serious and determined automaker follows a formula that's simple to grasp: Deliver quality, feature-rich cars and SUVs to a broad spectrum of buyers for less than the competition. From the sporty turbocharged Genesis coupe to the executive luxury Equus, Hyundai has something for most needs and interests. For shoppers seeking a large family SUV, there's the seven-passenger 2012 Hyundai Veracruz.
The Veracruz is one of the few Hyundai models untouched by the automaker's recent redesign frenzy, and its relative lack of attention hints at a full-scale overhaul in the near future. For now, the Veracruz continues trading on the strengths that make it a contender in its class. Its 260-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 provides ample midrange power, and the ride is composed and transparent in most conditions. And while the Veracruz looks unremarkable when you approach it, sliding into the cabin reveals an interior befitting many entry-level luxury models that sticker for thousands more.
The Veracruz may push the value envelope, but it's not hard to end up parting with considerable money. Opt for an all-wheel-drive Limited model with a handful of options (Bluetooth, for example, is only available through an accessory package) and you can easily breach $37,000. It'll be hard to complain about what you're getting, though, especially when you factor in Hyundai's class-leading warranties.
Given that there are many good choices in this segment, it's not a bad idea to shop around a little. Competitors like the Dodge Durango, Ford Flex, GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9 offer more rear seat room, more useful cargo areas and generally more refined driving experiences. Still, the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz has plenty going for it, though, enough to merit serious consideration on any midsize or large crossover shopper's list.
Hyundai Veracruz models
The 2012 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats (on all-wheel-drive models only), a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, rear seat climate controls and vents, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a windshield de-icer, a power liftgate and heated front seats (for the front-wheel-drive model).
The Veracruz Limited includes the content of the Premium package and adds 18-inch wheels, driver memory functions, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a four-way power passenger seat, heated second-row seats, a 115-volt household-style power outlet and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system with a six-CD changer.
For the Limited, an Alpine navigation system is optional and includes a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system with Pandora audio streaming and HD radio. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on both Veracruz trims.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Hyundai Veracruz is available in either front- or all-wheel drive, and is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 260 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Veracruz accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, about average for this class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 16/21/18 for the all-wheel-drive model.
Safety
Each Veracruz trim level comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In crash testing performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side impact collisions.
Driving
The 2012 Hyundai Veracruz is a buttoned-down boulevard and highway cruiser. Supple and quiet on well-paved roads, the Veracruz does lose more composure than its rivals over neglected, weather-beaten blacktop. Around corners, the Veracruz handles predictably, despite the quick steering being noticeably inert. The V6's power is enough for most daily situations, but the six-speed auto -- while a smooth, quiet shifter -- sometimes hesitates to drop a gear for passing or while climbing grades. The Veracruz drives well enough, but ultimately leaves no real lasting impression.
Interior
Although the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz looks a little plain outside, its handsome interior and solid materials quality disguise a crossover built as a class value leader. The cabin features wood and faux-aluminum trim and accents, with controls laid out in clean, minimalist fashion. Take away the badges and most passengers would probably think they're riding in an Acura or Volvo.
Comfort and space are high points, although the third row offers less room than the Acadia, Flex, Honda Pilot and CX-9. With both rows of rear seats folded down, the Veracruz can carry up to 87 cubic feet of cargo. That's less than the Acadia and CX-9, and although basically equal to the Flex and Pilot, their boxy shape makes them better suited to carrying bulky items.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz.
Trending topics in reviews
- maintenance & parts
- technology
- warranty
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Veracruz was a pleasant surprise. I traded my Land Rover Freelander for this vehicle two years ago and could not be happier. It is reliable, gets good mileage for its size, rides like a Lexus and performs better in the snow than my Land Rover did. I understand the long-body Santa Fe is a successor to the Veracruz. I would recommend this vehicle for to anyone. Update: July 18, 2016 - I have owned the Veracruz for 4 1/2 years and could not be more pleased. This is a rock solid, reliable SUV that ages well. Update: July 17, 2017 - Now 5 1/2 years in and continue to love the Veracruz Update: January 18, 2018 - My sixth anniversary owning this vehicle. It is the longest I have ever kept an SUV and is absolutely the best one I have ever owned. Well done, Hyundai! Update: July 18, 2018 - Still own the Veracruz and am a happy customer. This vehicle holds up very well over time. Update: January 18, 2019 - Seven years with this Veracruz and still happy. Update: July 21, 2019 - Still more than satisfied with this Veracruz. Rock solid reliable SUV! Update: January 22, 2020 - Nine years old and still purring like a kitten. Best SUV I've ever owned. I usually keep my SUV's for 3-5 years.
We purchased this car new. Got a really good price on it, as it was a last year's model. Just about to turn 98,000 miles on it. Had two issues during the five years I've owned it so far: The recall for the valve cover gasket leak, and a blocked supply air vent to the rear seat area. In both cases, the dealer did a great job of getting them taken care of. Just bought my second set of tires, had the serpentine belt replaced, and had new plugs installed. Other than that, just the normal oil changes, replacing the rear brakes at 80,000 miles, and buying wipers over the years so far. Still driving on my original front brakes and pads. It handles well, the ride is comfortable, mileage is decent(average around 21 mpg on the highway), good visibility all around, not a speck of rust yet. Still doesn't use a drop of oil between 5,000 mile oil changes. I fully intend to keep this one as long as possible, especially since you can't buy this model any more. If you could, I might have considered trading on a new one. Update at 111,000 miles: Recently had to replace both CV joints within 3 months of each other. Have developed a lifter clatter when the engine is first started cold, so am having the lifters adjusted tomorrow. Other than those issues, the car still runs well, is not using any oil, and still driving on the original front brakes. I have no intention of trading it in on anything new, it's comfortable to drive, people love the rear seat temperature controls, and it still gets 21 plus mpg on the road, which most of our driving is. Update at 111,000 miles: Still running strong, did have to replace both CV within 3 months of each other recently. Other than that, no other significant repair costs. Do have an occasional glitch with the backup alarm system, seems to be related to wet weather. Don't intend to do anything about it, since it's intermittent. Update at 123,000 miles: Had to replace the front brakes(first time) just after 115,000 miles. Then, at about 119,000 miles, had to replace the rear brakes for the second time. Other than that, which I consider normal maintenance items, the car is still running strong.
while the 3rd row is not great for big guys (i'm 6'2", 225lbs, size 14 shoe) most of the time kids and smaller adults are fine and have no complaints, that being said, the trim package the luxury look and feel is better than most SUV's costing $10-20k more. only had one visit to the repair center and it was covered under a recall alert sent to me (leaky gasket), only complaint are that the Vera Cruz was discontinued and I didn't get the navigation package...
good solid ride, nice interior, versitile, so so gas milage
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GLS 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GLS 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Veracruz a good car?
Is the Hyundai Veracruz reliable?
Is the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz?
The least-expensive 2012 Hyundai Veracruz is the 2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,345.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,495
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,195
- GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $28,345
- GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,245
What are the different models of Hyundai Veracruz?
