Consumer Rating
(126)
2007 Hyundai Veracruz Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent build and materials quality, long warranty, generous standard features list for price, standard third-row seating.
  • Bland styling up front, navigation system not available.

Edmunds' Expert Review

A polished drivetrain, handsomely finished cabin and value pricing make the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz a strong choice in a very competitive segment.

Vehicle overview

Perhaps the greatest automotive success story of the past quarter century, Hyundai once again climbs upmarket with the 2007 Veracruz. Who would've thought that the company that once peddled the misnamed Excel would become a full-fledged rival to Honda and Toyota? Thanks to recent giant leaps in quality, performance and styling, the change in respect for Hyundai has been phenomenal.

The 2007 Hyundai Veracruz is now the company's biggest SUV (it slots above the Santa Fe). As a true midsize crossover, it's aimed at well-known models like the Pilot and Highlander. But to ensure that the Veracruz is truly competitive, Hyundai's engineers and designers actually trained their sights on the Lexus RX 350 as their benchmark for performance, luxury appointments and overall comfort.

At first glance, the "aim-for-the-stars" approach might not seem to have resulted in much. Established parameters for this segment, such as a car-based structure, seven-passenger seating, V6 power, and front-wheel or all-wheel drive are all still firmly intact on the Veracruz. But in typical Hyundai fashion, the Veracruz simply offers more for less. The cabin is nicely finished with convincing wood-tone and metallic accents. In motion, the Veracruz reminds us of the Azera, Hyundai's flagship sedan, with its refined power delivery, smooth ride and minimal amounts of wind and road noise.

The midsize crossover SUV segment continues to be hot, as these vehicles have essentially replaced the minivan as the official family vehicle. Hyundai has a very strong entry with the Veracruz, as it delivers in the important areas of performance, comfort, safety, versatility and overall quality. And, of course, there's Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty and attractive pricing to sweeten the deal. Overall, we think the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz is worth serious consideration for shoppers in this segment.

2007 Hyundai Veracruz models

The 2007 Hyundai Veracruz midsize crossover SUV is available in three trim levels. The base Veracruz GLS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, seven-passenger seating, cruise control, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry, a trip computer and a CD/MP3 audio system with satellite radio. The midlevel SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a power driver seat and auto-dimming mirrors. The range-topping Veracruz Limited comes with those features plus leather seating, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD changer, a sunroof, a power tailgate and rear parking sensors.

Many of the features of the Limited are available via optional packages on the GLS and SE. Exclusive to the SE and Limited are a premium surround-sound audio system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Limited can also be had with power-adjustable pedals and steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and a memory system for the seat and mirror settings.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Veracruz is Hyundai's latest trip uptown. Slotting above the Santa Fe in terms of price and size, this midsize crossover SUV offers a 260-horsepower V6, luxury features galore and a roomy, well-trimmed cabin.

Performance & mpg

All Hyundai Veracruz trims come with a 3.8-liter V6, generating 260 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature is standard across the board and buyers may choose between front- and all-wheel drive. The latter can be locked in a 50/50 front-to-rear torque split when the going gets especially slippery. Properly equipped, the Veracruz has a 3,500-pound tow rating, which is average for this segment. Fuel mileage estimates of 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway for the front-drive model are similarly on par.

Safety

A full complement of safety features comes standard on all Veracruz models, including antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front active head restraints and a tire-pressure monitor. In all NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests, the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz scored five stars (the highest possible).

Driving

Tuned more as a luxury cruiser than an apex clipper, the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz offers a pleasant drive, if not a sporting one. Handling is sure and predictable, and the ride is supple and very quiet. The steering action is noticeably light and a little vague on center. Performance is fine for the most part, with enough pep to satisfy most drivers. We estimate 0-to-60-mph acceleration to be about 8 seconds. The six-speed auto provides smooth gearchanges up and down the powerband, though, as we've noticed with other V6 crossovers, it can be slow to downshift when ascending a hill.

Interior

Inside the Veracruz, the brushed metallic surfaces and faux wood-grain accents (there are three different styles of the latter) all look rich, while plenty of soft-touch materials add to the luxurious feel. The seating position for the driver is good, although the sloping angle of the rear side glass results in the usual blind spots.

Second-row passengers enjoy deeply contoured seats with a wide range of fore-and-aft travel, plus their own dedicated HVAC controls and air vents. The third row, also standard across the entire line, is rather flat, and it's cramped unless the middle row gives up some legroom by sliding forward. The third-row seat is split 50/50 and can be folded flat, as can the 60/40-split second-row seat. Fold them all down and total cargo volume measures 86.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz.

5(79%)
4(11%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
126 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

early failures
ghahn,09/14/2012
I have had (have) the following problems with my 2007 vera cruz: 1) at 70k - valve cover gasket leak which allowed oil to spray on the alternator - alternator failed causing a breakdown on a major highway in rush hour 2) back up warning sensors no longer work 3) auto door lock for drivers door fails to activate 80% of the time. this applies to locking or unlocking 4) one of the air bags has failed and i have an indicator on all the time 5) cruise set/ resume buttons do not activate the cruise 50% of the time 6) steering column volume control problems have recently surfaced - does not work and volume up turns down the volume 25% of the time
Bought Used--Lovin' it!
Cruzin,08/11/2010
This is my first SUV & I am in love with it! Buying this car used was well worth it b/c I was able to afford the Limited edition with leather seats & ALL the bells & whistles I could imagine. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle! The car drives SO smoothly and it is SO quiet. Stereo sounds great! I read EVERY review on this website before my purchase and I think I made a great choice! I looked at the Honda CR-V as well but the interior honestly looked a little dated after seeing the Veracruz Limited Ed. I NEVER thought I would own a Hyundai-but I agree with another review, that this SUV is a hidden gem! I feel proud and smart that I got a "luxury" car for a great price!
Excellent Vehicle
dave,10/23/2010
The Veracruz is a very well built auto. With the addition of a hitch, it even tows reasonably heavy loads without much trouble. The engine is very capable. The interior is nearly perfect. Material quality is terrific and better than my previous Honda. In 60k miles the only issue I have had is a power window switch had to be replaced. Great stereo. Has been in two collisions, front and rear, with no damage other than bumper cover replacement. One of the other vehicles was totalled with trunk and roof creases. Compares well with my wife's Acadia.
Vera Cruz is Very Cool
Dan,01/26/2017
Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Bought our 2007 Vera Cruz Limited about 4-5 years ago and we now have almost 200,000 miles on it and it still drives & rides like a dream. It's our first SUV and we absolutely love it. The engine still doesn't use any oil and still has plenty of power & torque. Only trouble we've had with ours is we had to replace the AM/FM CD radio because it began to drain the battery after shutting the car off because the cd player would continue to run...the radio-CD player still worked fine but for some reason it just kept turning inside and would drain the battery. Upgraded with a new Boss Radio system and my wife is happy again. I offered to trade it in and get her another vehicle but she chose to keep the Vera Cruz and I think we made a good decision. Why Hyundai decided to discontinue this model in favor for the smaller Sante Fe is a mystery to me?
See all 126 reviews of the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
When you're meeting someone for the first time, your first impression comes from the sight of their face. It's the same with the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz, another face in a crowd of crossover vehicles coming to the market this year.

But the first glimpse of the 2007 Hyundai Veracruz doesn't make me think of Penelope Cruz. It's a little too familiar, a little too ordinary. The Lexus RX 350 is the target here, so we're looking for the bright spark of genuine personality, something that sends a message of premium quality.

Of course, the already feverish activity in Edmunds CarSpace Forums indicates the all-new midsize, three-row Veracruz crossover is already racking up sales and supporters at equal rates. There's so much more to like in the Veracruz beyond its ordinary face, and here's why.

Like a Lexus
In the past, Hyundai has sometimes been caught a half-step behind by benchmarking moving targets, just as when the '06 Sonata looked like a breakthrough until the '07 Camry came to market several months later. So while the all-new Veracruz should eventually find its place alongside the Honda Pilot, Subaru Tribeca and Toyota Highlander, Hyundai picked the current-though-aging Lexus RX 350 as the one to beat in the crossover conflict. In terms of its ride quality, interior sound isolation and perceived quality, the Lexus sets the standard.

Measure up against a Lexus, you say? Yes, and Hyundai's confidence in the Veracruz was measured when the company invited us to sample any of six well-appointed RX 350s (purchased outright by Hyundai for this purpose) during our introductory drive of the Veracruz in appropriately posh Torrey Pines, just north of San Diego, California. Sure enough, we found the Veracruz has the same hushed, well-appointed cabin and gently refined ride as the Lexus RX 350.

This accomplishment starts with an all-new unibody that has enviable torsional and bending rigidity, supplemented by the use of sound-attenuating materials throughout. It shares some hard points with the Hyundai Santa Fe, but it's been stretched in all dimensions. And when combined with all-new chassis hardware and electronically controlled engine mounts, the Veracruz's minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness really are quite remarkable.

At the same time, the steering action is noticeably light and a little vague, especially on center. It feels so isolated from the road that we needed to ask if it featured electric power assist, only to find that it doesn't. Although the Veracruz answers the wheel with more liveliness than the Lexus can manage, a little weightier steering effort and more road feel would be welcome, even at the expense of some harshness.

Like a Volvo
Hyundai also wants you to know that it's a company that's all about safety. The Veracruz has already earned four 5-star crash ratings from the NHTSA for driver and front-passenger protection, as well as a 4-star rollover rating, which is as good as any crossover could ever expect to earn.

Standard safety equipment includes both the usual front- and side-impact airbags plus three-row head-protection airbags. In addition, there's electronic stability control, ABS with brakeforce distribution plus emergency brake assist, and the usual mandated tire-pressure monitoring.

More important, all this safety comes as standard equipment, a very strong statement of purpose from Hyundai.

Like an Azera
There are the usual three trim levels for the Veracruz (GLS, SE, Limited), and each is powered by the same 3.8-liter 260-horsepower DOHC V6. It's the engine found in the Azera sedan, but tuned for use here. Though the Azera features a five-speed automatic transmission, the Veracruz introduces a new six-speed automatic with a feature for manual shifting.

The Veracruz feels like it has an appropriate amount of power — not so fast, but not so slow, either. The V6 could stand more torque lower in the rpm range, as it now takes 4,500 rpm to get the 257 pound-feet that this V6 has to give.

We found the Veracruz to be happiest when the engine is spinning, and we expect it'll make the dash to 60 mph in less than 8.0 seconds.

Like just about every crossover
When it's in front-wheel-drive configuration, the 4,266-pound Veracruz's EPA fuel-consumption estimates are 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway. For all-wheel-drive models, the mileage figures for the 4,431-pound vehicle drift slightly lower to 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway. Our real-world experience with similar V6-powered crossovers (Ford Edge, Mazda CX-9 and Saturn Outlook) led us to expect a realistic fuel economy of 12-18 mpg combined.

Much like other V6-powered crossovers we've driven, the Veracruz's transmission proves a little reluctant to downshift as the incline of a hill increases, but that's when the manual gate is handy. Manual shifts are more or less immediate, while both up- and downshifts themselves are smooth and crisp enough to escape the notice of all but the most car-savvy buyers.

The optional all-wheel-drive system is available for all trim levels, and it uses a quick-response center differential with a series of electronically controlled, multidisc wet clutches that is packaged just upstream from the rear differential. The AWD version of the Veracruz is hardly an off-road machine, but it seems as if it'll wade through anything you'll find on the pavement without any trouble. When the going gets tough in really slippery stuff, you can engage a button that will lock torque distribution at 50 percent front/50 percent rear for optimum traction.

Interior accommodations are handsome and intelligently placed, even in the base GLS model. Brushed metallic surfaces look upscale and there are three different faux (and oddly convincing) wood grain trims throughout the range of trim levels. There are four different types of leather spread over SE and Limited trim levels, the nicest of which is only available in the Limited Ultimate.

The seating position for the driver is good, although the sloping angle to the rear glass results in the usual blind spots. Second-row passengers enjoy deeply contoured seats with a wide range of fore-and-aft travel, plus their own dedicated HVAC controls and air vents. The third row, also standard across the entire line, is rather flat, and it's cramped unless the middle row gives up some legroom. It's still a sometimes-seat for midsize kids and shouldn't be offered to the in-laws unless you're punishing them. Access, too, is a little "gymnastic," but that's the usual thing with all third-row seats, isn't it?

The most expensive Hyundai yet
If Hyundai has learned anything from the success of the Azera (where 90 percent of sales have been top-level Limited models), it's that when people perceive value, they take full advantage of it. Will the same hold true for the most expensive Hyundai yet?

The front-wheel-drive Veracruz starts at a base price of $26,995 for the GLS through the midlevel SE models, and then reaches an MSRP of $34,695 for a Limited AWD.

We think there's some value across this range. Hyundai has made XM Satellite Radio standard across the line of Veracruz models, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, both traction and stability control, plus Hyundai's characteristic 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which includes roadside assistance for 5 years. A full-boat Limited AWD with the Ultimate package and premium leather will ring the register at a Hyundai-record $37,895.

For that sub-$40K price, however, you get dual-zone HVAC, heated front seats, adjustable pedals, memory settings, power-adjustable tilt-telescopic steering wheel, upgraded Infinity CD/MP3 audio system with subwoofer, rain-sensing wipers, moonroof, proximity key, rear-seat DVD and surround sound, power liftgate, and lighted door sills à la Mercedes-Benz.

Load it up?
Will Hyundai buyers do with the Veracruz as they have with the Azera and load it up with every possible option package? Hard to say, but Hyundai is confident buyers will line up the Veracruz prices and features against those of the revised 2008 Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot and find they can't resist. But we'll have to wait to see if the Veracruz measures up against the equally compelling GM crossover triplets: the Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook.

You have to say that Hyundai's ambitious attempt to target Lexus has worked out in almost every way where the Veracruz has been concerned. Now if it can just give this crossover the kind of face that expresses the quality personality that lies behind that forgettable grille.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz Overview

The Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz is offered in the following submodels: Veracruz SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS is priced between $7,900 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 66692 and131185 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Hyundai Veracruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Hyundai Veracruz for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Veracruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 66692 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz.

Can't find a used 2007 Hyundai Veracruzs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,665.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,454.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,560.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles