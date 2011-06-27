2010 Hyundai Veracruz Review
- Great value, upscale interior, nice balance of ride and handling, good crash test scores, long warranty.
- Less spacious than competitors, navigation and entertainment systems can't be had together, numb steering.
Thanks to its tremendous value, comfortable driving demeanor and high-class interior, the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is one of the better choices for a midsize or large crossover SUV.
Hyundai's vehicles may not be class leaders, they may not be the most exciting and they may not be the most likely to be noticed on your block. However, the Korean carmaker that could has become a solid alternative choice for value-conscious shoppers in search of sensible, well-made transportation at a low price. The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz certainly fills that bill, giving folks an alternative in the large family crossover category. It's not the biggest, the flashiest or the most fun, but the Veracruz should still serve your family well.
Although the Veracruz competes with models from Chevrolet, Ford and Mazda, Hyundai actually benchmarked the Lexus RX 350 luxury crossover. Indeed, a top-of-the-line Veracruz Limited offers the sort of build quality and features typically expected of an entry-level luxury vehicle. The power, ride and interior noise are also indicative of a more expensive crossover, while cool blue lighting, wood trim and an available two-tone interior color scheme add a bit of flair.
Of course, this is still a family vehicle with a low price and a lengthy warranty. Standard features are plentiful, with even the base model equipped with niceties like rear parking sensors, heated seats, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Desirable upgrades like a power tailgate, navigation, leather upholstery and a rear-seat entertainment system are more inexpensive on the Veracruz than they are on competing models. All Veracruz models also come standard with seating for seven passengers, though the third row is intended more for children. The Ford Flex, Mazda CX-9 and GM's Traverse/Acadia/Enclave triplets' rearmost rows are friendlier for adults.
That last point is probably the biggest case against the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz -- it's just not as practical as its competitors. We'd be willing to forgive this shortcoming if it was more fuel-efficient or more enjoyable to drive, but the Veracruz is not. Instead, this Hyundai will appeal because of the value and warranty that goes along with an otherwise well-rounded vehicle. So like other Hyundai offerings, the Veracruz may not be an all-star, but it certainly gets the job done.
The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering column, heated seats (with all-wheel drive), rear climate controls and vents, and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, power tailgate, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, driver memory functions, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer.
The Veracruz Limited includes the content of the Premium package minus the navigation system and Infinity surround-sound stereo. It adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo with a six-CD changer. The Navigation package adds the navigation system and the 10-speaker Infinity stereo, while the Entertainment package adds a rear-seat entertainment system and the 10-speaker Infinity stereo. Note that both these packages aren't available on the same vehicle, and neither a navigation system nor an entertainment system is available as a stand-alone option; as such, both a navigation and entertainment system can't be had on the same car. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on both Veracruz trims.
The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. It is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission. In performance testing, a Veracruz AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for vehicles in the class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 16/22/18 for the all-wheel-drive model.
Each Veracruz trim level comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Veracruz performed very well, earning five out of five stars in all frontal and side collision categories. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz did equally well, earning the highest score of "Good."
The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is a serene boulevard and highway cruiser. Its ride is supple and quiet, though on rough roads the Veracruz isn't quite as smooth as other vehicles in its class. When going around corners, its handling is predictable despite the quick steering being noticeably inert. Power from the V6 engine is suitable for most situations and the six-speed auto shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift. Overall, the Veracruz drives adequately but does little to leave any lasting impressions.
Despite being one of the value leaders in its class, the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz offers one of the finest interiors -- whether in base trim or the luxury-lined Limited. The overall design is handsome and the quality of materials is superb. Controls are relatively well marked and easy to use.
Space and comfort are also high points, although the third row is significantly less spacious than those in the Ford Flex, GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9. Maximum cargo capacity is similarly on the low side compared to those rivals, though its 87 cubic feet will still be plenty for most consumers.
