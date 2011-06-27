  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2010 Hyundai Veracruz Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great value, upscale interior, nice balance of ride and handling, good crash test scores, long warranty.
  • Less spacious than competitors, navigation and entertainment systems can't be had together, numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its tremendous value, comfortable driving demeanor and high-class interior, the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is one of the better choices for a midsize or large crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai's vehicles may not be class leaders, they may not be the most exciting and they may not be the most likely to be noticed on your block. However, the Korean carmaker that could has become a solid alternative choice for value-conscious shoppers in search of sensible, well-made transportation at a low price. The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz certainly fills that bill, giving folks an alternative in the large family crossover category. It's not the biggest, the flashiest or the most fun, but the Veracruz should still serve your family well.

Although the Veracruz competes with models from Chevrolet, Ford and Mazda, Hyundai actually benchmarked the Lexus RX 350 luxury crossover. Indeed, a top-of-the-line Veracruz Limited offers the sort of build quality and features typically expected of an entry-level luxury vehicle. The power, ride and interior noise are also indicative of a more expensive crossover, while cool blue lighting, wood trim and an available two-tone interior color scheme add a bit of flair.

Of course, this is still a family vehicle with a low price and a lengthy warranty. Standard features are plentiful, with even the base model equipped with niceties like rear parking sensors, heated seats, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Desirable upgrades like a power tailgate, navigation, leather upholstery and a rear-seat entertainment system are more inexpensive on the Veracruz than they are on competing models. All Veracruz models also come standard with seating for seven passengers, though the third row is intended more for children. The Ford Flex, Mazda CX-9 and GM's Traverse/Acadia/Enclave triplets' rearmost rows are friendlier for adults.

That last point is probably the biggest case against the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz -- it's just not as practical as its competitors. We'd be willing to forgive this shortcoming if it was more fuel-efficient or more enjoyable to drive, but the Veracruz is not. Instead, this Hyundai will appeal because of the value and warranty that goes along with an otherwise well-rounded vehicle. So like other Hyundai offerings, the Veracruz may not be an all-star, but it certainly gets the job done.

2010 Hyundai Veracruz models

The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering column, heated seats (with all-wheel drive), rear climate controls and vents, and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, power tailgate, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, driver memory functions, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer.

The Veracruz Limited includes the content of the Premium package minus the navigation system and Infinity surround-sound stereo. It adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo with a six-CD changer. The Navigation package adds the navigation system and the 10-speaker Infinity stereo, while the Entertainment package adds a rear-seat entertainment system and the 10-speaker Infinity stereo. Note that both these packages aren't available on the same vehicle, and neither a navigation system nor an entertainment system is available as a stand-alone option; as such, both a navigation and entertainment system can't be had on the same car. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on both Veracruz trims.

2010 Highlights

The Hyundai Veracruz receives some additional standard features for 2010 that were previously optional. The base GLS model can now be had with the optional navigation system and upgraded Infinity sound system.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. It is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission. In performance testing, a Veracruz AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for vehicles in the class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 16/22/18 for the all-wheel-drive model.

Safety

Each Veracruz trim level comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Veracruz performed very well, earning five out of five stars in all frontal and side collision categories. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz did equally well, earning the highest score of "Good."

Driving

The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is a serene boulevard and highway cruiser. Its ride is supple and quiet, though on rough roads the Veracruz isn't quite as smooth as other vehicles in its class. When going around corners, its handling is predictable despite the quick steering being noticeably inert. Power from the V6 engine is suitable for most situations and the six-speed auto shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift. Overall, the Veracruz drives adequately but does little to leave any lasting impressions.

Interior

Despite being one of the value leaders in its class, the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz offers one of the finest interiors -- whether in base trim or the luxury-lined Limited. The overall design is handsome and the quality of materials is superb. Controls are relatively well marked and easy to use.

Space and comfort are also high points, although the third row is significantly less spacious than those in the Ford Flex, GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9. Maximum cargo capacity is similarly on the low side compared to those rivals, though its 87 cubic feet will still be plenty for most consumers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz.

5(76%)
4(8%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.5
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Diamond in the Rough!
PML,02/14/2010
What can I say.... test drove, BMW, Benz, Accura, Lexus, Infinity, Ford, GM, Subaru and for the $ no one even comes close! Social mask aside (yeah it's not an over priced vanity product) but this vehicle is a gem! Wonderful fit and finish, exceptional torque to gear ratio and this lady will move when you need her to with her 260 H.P. and 6 speed manumatic tranny. Hyundai (I also own a 2009 Santa Fe AWD Limited)is quickly getting the attention it deserves. Toyota's recent and ongoing quality control issues will further compliment and fuel Hyundai's ability to take on an increased market share. BTW... Best warranty in the business! They truly back what they build! Love the Brand!
Best reliable Car I ever had after 5 years of use.
wizeman10,12/19/2014
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
The car is great in comfort and amenities as of 2010 cars go. I have travelled long distances and the car performed flawlessly in many regards including road noise and acceleration. Gas consumption is normal for a 3.8L engine if you drive responsibly. The only problem is the driving range -around 250 miles. The gas tank can be larger for sure. But reliability is extremely high as is comfort level ans spaciousness.Could it be better? Sure, but compared to my Highlander it beats it hands down in value & comfort. Still as of this review update, I still own the car and it is still a pleasure to drive. The only issue that the design of avoiding sun reflection & dashboard illumination in daytime driving could have been better designed. UPDATE: As of today, December 19th, 2016 this car is still performing flawlessly all the time on good roads & bad. In good weather and bad. I had to replace the Brake lights myself. All other lights work from the day I bought the car. Many a time I had to travel long distances at night. No problems! I use Mobil One Synthetic. Astonishingly I am seeing that model car & year more & more on the roads. I asked one owner as we parked at Costco together, he is delighted as myself. Would buy this car again if they bring it back. I have now replaced the belt, coolant, brakes and tires and the Battery. This car moves, plenty of power couple with comfort. Truly amazing.. Update Dec 19, 2017 This car is still amazing. Rides in more comfort than many newer cars. Only problem is the combination turn/lights lever combo. The switch for lights is affected by the turn motion. However, if set to auto-light, no problems at all. Very happy with this car overall performance. I refuse to sell it. Very stable on the road, and is extremely comfortable on long trips like driving almost 600 miles in one trip. Love it..
Not worth the Five stars I gave it in 2010
anniebanana2,02/14/2012
Just read my 1st review of this car which was written shortly after my purchase. NOW: I will never buy a Hyundai again. So many problems and the "warranty" is a crock. The dashboard squeaks (nails on chalkboard squeak) during operation, took it to the local dealer 5 times to fix with no luck. I took it to a dealer 30 minutes away, and though they have reduced the sound, it still occurs when the fan is running cool air. The cruise control resume button only works intermittently. The techs asked me if I pushed the button properly. Seriously?? The dome light panel failed and was replaced. There is now a popping occurring in the front right tire. They say it all checks out fine. Surprise!
Nice car but lots of problems
Chris in Jersey,09/27/2010
We purchased this vehicle based on its features per dollar and it does excel in this area. It is quiet, comfortable, has a nice interior and is roomy. It could be a little more sporty and the stereo sounds like the 8 track from my '77 Caprice Estate Wagon but other than that we are happy with the performance. The problems are with the reliability. Had to replace the stereo(dealer did not return cd's), a taillight, license plate light, brakes, "ESC off" control light is on constantly, resume bottom on cruise control does not work, key fob stopped working and the transmission stopped and stranded my family on the highway. This would make me think twice before purchasing a Hyundai again.
See all 25 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is offered in the following submodels: Veracruz SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 105010 and105010 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Veracruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Veracruz for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Veracruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 105010 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz.

Can't find a used 2010 Hyundai Veracruzs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,760.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,452.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,923.

