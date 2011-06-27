Vehicle overview

Hyundai's vehicles may not be class leaders, they may not be the most exciting and they may not be the most likely to be noticed on your block. However, the Korean carmaker that could has become a solid alternative choice for value-conscious shoppers in search of sensible, well-made transportation at a low price. The 2010 Hyundai Veracruz certainly fills that bill, giving folks an alternative in the large family crossover category. It's not the biggest, the flashiest or the most fun, but the Veracruz should still serve your family well.

Although the Veracruz competes with models from Chevrolet, Ford and Mazda, Hyundai actually benchmarked the Lexus RX 350 luxury crossover. Indeed, a top-of-the-line Veracruz Limited offers the sort of build quality and features typically expected of an entry-level luxury vehicle. The power, ride and interior noise are also indicative of a more expensive crossover, while cool blue lighting, wood trim and an available two-tone interior color scheme add a bit of flair.

Of course, this is still a family vehicle with a low price and a lengthy warranty. Standard features are plentiful, with even the base model equipped with niceties like rear parking sensors, heated seats, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Desirable upgrades like a power tailgate, navigation, leather upholstery and a rear-seat entertainment system are more inexpensive on the Veracruz than they are on competing models. All Veracruz models also come standard with seating for seven passengers, though the third row is intended more for children. The Ford Flex, Mazda CX-9 and GM's Traverse/Acadia/Enclave triplets' rearmost rows are friendlier for adults.

That last point is probably the biggest case against the 2010 Hyundai Veracruz -- it's just not as practical as its competitors. We'd be willing to forgive this shortcoming if it was more fuel-efficient or more enjoyable to drive, but the Veracruz is not. Instead, this Hyundai will appeal because of the value and warranty that goes along with an otherwise well-rounded vehicle. So like other Hyundai offerings, the Veracruz may not be an all-star, but it certainly gets the job done.