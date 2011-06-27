Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,067
|$7,251
|$8,568
|Clean
|$4,768
|$6,813
|$8,038
|Average
|$4,172
|$5,938
|$6,977
|Rough
|$3,575
|$5,063
|$5,916
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,628
|$5,292
|$6,296
|Clean
|$3,414
|$4,973
|$5,907
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,334
|$5,127
|Rough
|$2,560
|$3,696
|$4,347
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,547
|$5,122
|$6,073
|Clean
|$3,338
|$4,813
|$5,697
|Average
|$2,921
|$4,195
|$4,945
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,577
|$4,193
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,730
|$6,825
|$8,089
|Clean
|$4,452
|$6,414
|$7,588
|Average
|$3,895
|$5,590
|$6,587
|Rough
|$3,338
|$4,766
|$5,585