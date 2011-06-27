2011 Hyundai Veracruz Review
Pros & Cons
- Great value
- upscale interior
- nice balance of ride and handling
- good crash test scores
- long warranty.
- Less spacious than competitors
- factory-installed rear-seat DVD entertainment system not available
- numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Thanks to its tremendous value, comfortable driving dynamics and premium interior, the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is one of the better choices for shoppers seeking a midsize crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
It's no accident that Hyundai's market share is on the rise in these recessionary times. When purse strings get tight, shoppers go in search of value, and value is one thing that Hyundai knows how to deliver. The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz lives up to its manufacturer's track record in this respect -- it's a pleasant, reasonably upscale, midsize crossover SUV offered at an appealingly economical price.
The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz steps into the ring armed with attributes more commonly associated with entry-level luxury models than a model built to a price point. Its ride quality remains composed in most circumstances, and its 260-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 is up for whatever task comes its way. With its relatively low levels of wind and road noise, the Veracruz also boasts one of the most serene cabins in its segment. And although its exterior styling is rather generic, the Veracruz does boast an upscale interior, with great build quality and nice touches like wood trim and an available two-tone color scheme to provide visual panache. The deal is further sweetened by the Veracruz's long warranty and lengthy list of standard features.
True, the Veracruz does lag behind the state of the art when it comes to crossovers in a few areas. It's now one of the older midsize crossovers on the market, and redesigned models like the 2011 Dodge Durango and 2011 Ford Explorer outdo the Hyundai in terms of styling (the Dodge) or innovative and useful high-tech features (the Ford). Cargo capacity and rear seat room are additional concerns, as the Veracruz typically trails admittedly larger crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Toyota Highlander in these areas.
Still, while the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz might not be the best choice for all drivers, it's hard to argue with this crossover's generous warranty, ample standard features list and low price. The Veracruz is a must-see for shoppers on a quest to get the most for less.
2011 Hyundai Veracruz models
The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats (on all-wheel-drive models only), a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, rear climate controls and vents, and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a windshield de-icer, a power liftgate and heated front seats (for the front-wheel-drive model).
The Veracruz Limited includes the content of the Premium package and adds 18-inch wheels, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a four-way power passenger seat, a 115-volt household-style power outlet and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo with a six-CD changer. The Navigation package (available only with the Limited trim) adds a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on both Veracruz trims.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive, and is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 260 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Veracruz AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for vehicles in this class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 16/21/18 for the all-wheel-drive model.
Safety
Each Veracruz trim level comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Veracruz performed very well, earning five out of five stars in all frontal and side collision categories. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz did equally well, earning the highest score of "Good."
Driving
The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is a serene boulevard and highway cruiser. Its ride is supple and quiet, though on rough roads the Veracruz isn't quite as smooth as other vehicles in its class. When going around corners, its handling is predictable despite the quick steering being noticeably inert. Power from the V6 engine is suitable for most situations and the six-speed auto shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift. Overall, the Veracruz drives adequately but does little to leave any lasting impressions.
Interior
Despite being one of the value leaders in its class, the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz offers one of the finest interiors, whether in base trim or the luxury-lined Limited. The overall design is handsome and the quality of materials is superb.
Controls are relatively well marked and easy to use. Space and comfort are also high points, although the third row is significantly less spacious than those of the Chevy Traverse, Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9. Maximum cargo capacity is similarly on the low side compared to the CX-9 and Traverse, though its 87 cubic feet will be plenty for most consumers.
Features & Specs
Safety
