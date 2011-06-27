  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2011 Hyundai Veracruz Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great value
  • upscale interior
  • nice balance of ride and handling
  • good crash test scores
  • long warranty.
  • Less spacious than competitors
  • factory-installed rear-seat DVD entertainment system not available
  • numb steering.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Hyundai Veracruz for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$8,399 - $9,000
Used Veracruz for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its tremendous value, comfortable driving dynamics and premium interior, the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is one of the better choices for shoppers seeking a midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

It's no accident that Hyundai's market share is on the rise in these recessionary times. When purse strings get tight, shoppers go in search of value, and value is one thing that Hyundai knows how to deliver. The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz lives up to its manufacturer's track record in this respect -- it's a pleasant, reasonably upscale, midsize crossover SUV offered at an appealingly economical price.

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz steps into the ring armed with attributes more commonly associated with entry-level luxury models than a model built to a price point. Its ride quality remains composed in most circumstances, and its 260-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 is up for whatever task comes its way. With its relatively low levels of wind and road noise, the Veracruz also boasts one of the most serene cabins in its segment. And although its exterior styling is rather generic, the Veracruz does boast an upscale interior, with great build quality and nice touches like wood trim and an available two-tone color scheme to provide visual panache. The deal is further sweetened by the Veracruz's long warranty and lengthy list of standard features.

True, the Veracruz does lag behind the state of the art when it comes to crossovers in a few areas. It's now one of the older midsize crossovers on the market, and redesigned models like the 2011 Dodge Durango and 2011 Ford Explorer outdo the Hyundai in terms of styling (the Dodge) or innovative and useful high-tech features (the Ford). Cargo capacity and rear seat room are additional concerns, as the Veracruz typically trails admittedly larger crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Toyota Highlander in these areas.

Still, while the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz might not be the best choice for all drivers, it's hard to argue with this crossover's generous warranty, ample standard features list and low price. The Veracruz is a must-see for shoppers on a quest to get the most for less.

2011 Hyundai Veracruz models

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats (on all-wheel-drive models only), a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, rear climate controls and vents, and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a windshield de-icer, a power liftgate and heated front seats (for the front-wheel-drive model).

The Veracruz Limited includes the content of the Premium package and adds 18-inch wheels, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a four-way power passenger seat, a 115-volt household-style power outlet and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo with a six-CD changer. The Navigation package (available only with the Limited trim) adds a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on both Veracruz trims.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is unchanged from the 2010 model, save for some package and option updates. The Premium package no longer includes a navigation system and premium stereo, and as a result, these features are no longer available on base GLS models. Also, a factory-installed rear-seat DVD entertainment system is no longer available on the Veracruz.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive, and is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 260 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Veracruz AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for vehicles in this class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 16/21/18 for the all-wheel-drive model.

Safety

Each Veracruz trim level comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Veracruz performed very well, earning five out of five stars in all frontal and side collision categories. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz did equally well, earning the highest score of "Good."

Driving

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is a serene boulevard and highway cruiser. Its ride is supple and quiet, though on rough roads the Veracruz isn't quite as smooth as other vehicles in its class. When going around corners, its handling is predictable despite the quick steering being noticeably inert. Power from the V6 engine is suitable for most situations and the six-speed auto shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift. Overall, the Veracruz drives adequately but does little to leave any lasting impressions.

Interior

Despite being one of the value leaders in its class, the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz offers one of the finest interiors, whether in base trim or the luxury-lined Limited. The overall design is handsome and the quality of materials is superb.

Controls are relatively well marked and easy to use. Space and comfort are also high points, although the third row is significantly less spacious than those of the Chevy Traverse, Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9. Maximum cargo capacity is similarly on the low side compared to the CX-9 and Traverse, though its 87 cubic feet will be plenty for most consumers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz.

5(63%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

questionable interior
schaef1,05/18/2011
I have loved the excellent layout of the Vera Cruz. However, the car is only 7 months old and the sterring wheel started peeling. It was replaced at no charge. Now both of the front leather seats are showing wear and once again, it is supposed to be replaced at no cost, however, what's to stop this from happening again. The mileage is fair and the ride is a little choppy at 30-35 miles. Otherwise, it's a great car but I am concerned about the quality of the interior. The dealer finally admitted that he has seen the seats in other Vera Cruz's do this in the past. Why hasn't Hyundai fixed this? Would I recomend this car, the jury is still out?
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Problems
afred,07/29/2012
Three days ago my 2011 Veracruz with 27K miles just quit while on the road. It had a total electronic chassis failure. First the ECM warning light and then all the warning light and then car came to a stop. Towed to dealer, the next day I was told it was a loose battery cable(??), strange since no one had touched it. Drove it out next day before I got into the freeway, same thing, car quit, same warnings. Towed to dealer. They said they had 3 code and it has a throttle position sensor, after they changed it they called and said that was not it. Need to keep the car and see what it is. Three days without a car, dealer has offered to rent one though. Car is totally unreliable to take out.
Wanted seating and got plenty
Jeff,12/20/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Bought this used recently to replace BMW X5 V8.... totally different animal.... bought it to haul people for church functions ... complaints so far are the stereo was weak and no bluetooth so I replaced it... Steering wheel is peeling???? Has backup beepers and most options sans the stereo... The tires are original at 45,000 with 10,000 left it seems...expensive 18's... Interior is very nice and comfortable...leather ... the materials seem quality... so far good car... UPDATE : Now have had the car for 9 mo. Covered the steering wheel and the new stereo is awesome ... put just over 5000 miles and just got home from a 8 hr round trip rode great and got 23 mpg on the highway ,four of us and luggage quite comfortable, it will seat seven but then no luggage room. The rear climate control system is fantastic for the passengers, I am going to add a back up camera and a hitch that bolts on with 4 bolts and the wiring is plug and go. the car is 5 years old and people think it is new. Update 7/2018 Great car uses no oil ...did fix a sticking caliper.
2011 Hyundai Veracruz -- Not bad at all
joshregenold,04/19/2013
Coming from the nightmare that was a 2011 Jeep Compass (read my review over there; what a disaster), the Veracruz is a dream come true. I've never owned a Hyundai, but the build quality is exceptional, the interior is roomy and comfortable, the ride is quiet and smooth on the highway (a bit rough at low speeds on rough roads), and the gas mileage is just as advertised. Driving 4,000 miles or so mostly on the highway (I do about 90/10 hwy/city), I average between 21 and 23 MPG. The third row is not bad at all, either. I regularly have adults at about 5'6" tall back there with no complaints.
See all 16 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz

Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz is offered in the following submodels: Veracruz SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 96065 and96065 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited is priced between $8,399 and$8,399 with odometer readings between 122427 and122427 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Hyundai Veracruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Hyundai Veracruz for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Veracruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,399 and mileage as low as 96065 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz.

Can't find a used 2011 Hyundai Veracruzs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,637.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,926.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,862.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,101.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Hyundai Veracruz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Veracruz lease specials

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles