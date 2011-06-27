Vehicle overview

It's no accident that Hyundai's market share is on the rise in these recessionary times. When purse strings get tight, shoppers go in search of value, and value is one thing that Hyundai knows how to deliver. The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz lives up to its manufacturer's track record in this respect -- it's a pleasant, reasonably upscale, midsize crossover SUV offered at an appealingly economical price.

The 2011 Hyundai Veracruz steps into the ring armed with attributes more commonly associated with entry-level luxury models than a model built to a price point. Its ride quality remains composed in most circumstances, and its 260-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 is up for whatever task comes its way. With its relatively low levels of wind and road noise, the Veracruz also boasts one of the most serene cabins in its segment. And although its exterior styling is rather generic, the Veracruz does boast an upscale interior, with great build quality and nice touches like wood trim and an available two-tone color scheme to provide visual panache. The deal is further sweetened by the Veracruz's long warranty and lengthy list of standard features.

True, the Veracruz does lag behind the state of the art when it comes to crossovers in a few areas. It's now one of the older midsize crossovers on the market, and redesigned models like the 2011 Dodge Durango and 2011 Ford Explorer outdo the Hyundai in terms of styling (the Dodge) or innovative and useful high-tech features (the Ford). Cargo capacity and rear seat room are additional concerns, as the Veracruz typically trails admittedly larger crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Toyota Highlander in these areas.

Still, while the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz might not be the best choice for all drivers, it's hard to argue with this crossover's generous warranty, ample standard features list and low price. The Veracruz is a must-see for shoppers on a quest to get the most for less.