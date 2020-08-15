Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

78 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Veracruz Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  • 2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS
    used

    2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    95,640 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,971

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    162,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    131,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Veracruz
    used

    2007 Hyundai Veracruz

    68,206 miles

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Veracruz SE in Silver
    used

    2007 Hyundai Veracruz SE

    105,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    197,279 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,937

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    90,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    140,977 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    156,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    143,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,297

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    168,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    117,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    123,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    104,968 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    117,352 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,727

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    174,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,994

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    134,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    82,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,300

    $443 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veracruz searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7126 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
early failures
ghahn,09/14/2012
I have had (have) the following problems with my 2007 vera cruz: 1) at 70k - valve cover gasket leak which allowed oil to spray on the alternator - alternator failed causing a breakdown on a major highway in rush hour 2) back up warning sensors no longer work 3) auto door lock for drivers door fails to activate 80% of the time. this applies to locking or unlocking 4) one of the air bags has failed and i have an indicator on all the time 5) cruise set/ resume buttons do not activate the cruise 50% of the time 6) steering column volume control problems have recently surfaced - does not work and volume up turns down the volume 25% of the time
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Veracruz
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Veracruz info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings