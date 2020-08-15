Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee

<b>Equipment</b> A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This Hyundai Veracruz is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. It has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz . It has fog lights for all weather conditions. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on the Hyundai Veracruz gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This model has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This Hyundai Veracruz features a HomeLink System. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. It looks sharp with a moon roof. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The rear parking assist technology on the vehicle will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This Hyundai Veracruz is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this vehicle. The satellite radio system in this mid-size suv gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on the vehicle instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8NU4CCXAU134849

Stock: G094505A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020