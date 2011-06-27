  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(94)
Appraise this car

2008 Hyundai Veracruz Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent build and materials quality, generous standard features list, top-notch crash test results, long warranty, ample power.
  • Lifeless steering, not as spacious as some competitors.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Hyundai Veracruz for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$3,428 - $5,155
Used Veracruz for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether in base trim or fully loaded, the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz provides tremendous feature content and value combined with a comfortable driving demeanor. In the increasingly crowded seven-passenger crossover segment, the Veracruz deserves to be near the top of any test-drive list.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Veracruz is the largest and most expensive vehicle Hyundai has ever sold in North America -- and it might be its best yet. All-new last year, this seven-passenger crossover goes up against impressive new models like the Toyota Highlander. Perhaps even more surprising, the luxury-trimmed Limited model has enough niceties to legitimately be considered an alternative to models from upscale brands like Acura and Lexus. By adding even more standard equipment for 2008 and including Hyundai's first optional navigation system, the Veracruz is one Hyundai that's not only meeting the bar, it's raising it.

While the Veracruz's exterior styling looks awkward from certain angles, opening up a door to the interior reveals a handsome design and very impressive quality. Rich-looking soft-touch materials are found throughout the cabin, highlighted by tasteful faux wood and metal accents. Cool blue dash lighting and available two-tone leather add a hip touch. In a seven-passenger crossover SUV, comfort and space are of paramount importance, and the Veracruz delivers a lot of both despite not being as big as some others in its class.

Whether you're a value or luxury buyer -- or something in between -- the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is a very impressive vehicle that does just about everything right. Priced at around $26,000, the well-equipped base GLS trim level is less expensive than practically all of its competition and still offers that lengthy Hyundai warranty. At the same time, the range-topping Limited model matches the feature content and build quality of seven-passenger luxury crossovers that cost thousands more. Its competitors are too good for us to declare the Veracruz the class leader, but it's hard to imagine being disappointed by this biggest and arguably best Hyundai yet.

2008 Hyundai Veracruz models

The 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is a seven-passenger large crossover SUV available in three trim levels. The entry-level GLS features 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering column, cloth upholstery, rear climate controls, a trip computer and a single-CD/MP3 player with satellite radio. The optional GLS Premium package adds a sunroof, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear parking assist.

The midlevel SE trim is pretty similar to the GLS, with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a cooled center console being the major upgrades. The SE Premium & Leather Package includes the GLS Premium package's equipment plus a power tailgate, leather upholstery and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system with in-dash CD changer and satellite radio.

The Limited trim level includes all of the above equipment and adds driver memory settings, a power steering column, adjustable pedals, a power passenger seat, rain-sensing wipers and dual-zone automatic climate control. Available only on the Limited, the Navigation package adds a touchscreen navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity Logic 7 surround-sound system. A rear-seat entertainment system that also includes the Logic 7 sound system is available on the SE and Limited. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option on all trim levels.

2008 Highlights

An all-new model last year, the Hyundai Veracruz receives previously optional equipment as standard on the Limited model. A power tailgate and a 115-volt outlet are now available on the SE model, while a Hyundai-first navigation system is now an option on the Limited.

Performance & mpg

All 2008 Hyundai Veracruz models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the standard transmission, while all trim levels can be equipped with either front- or all-wheel drive. In performance testing, the Veracruz went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for vehicles in the class. Fuel economy is also on par, with 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway EPA estimates for the front-wheel-drive model, while the all-wheel-drive model gets 1 mpg less in both driving conditions.

Safety

Each Veracruz trim level comes with the same excellent menu of safety features. Standard are antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Veracruz performed very well, earning five out of five stars in all frontal and side collision categories. In front-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Veracruz did equally well, earning the highest score of "Good."

Driving

With Lexus keenly in its sights, Hyundai tuned the Veracruz to be a serene boulevard and highway cruiser. The ride is supple and very quiet, and the handling predictable despite the steering being noticeably inert. Acceleration is about average for vehicles in this class, and the six-speed auto provides smooth gear changes up and down the power band, though, as we've noticed with other V6-powered crossovers, it can be slow to downshift. The brakes perform reasonably well, though in testing we noticed some brake fade after multiple hard stops.

Read our 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Despite being one of the value leaders in its class, the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz offers one of the finest interiors -- whether in base trim or the luxury-lined Limited. The overall design is handsome and quality of materials is superb, although the center stack is a little button-heavy. A touchscreen navigation system by LG debuts as an option on the Limited this year, and incorporates some audio controls. When fully loaded, the Veracruz comes tantalizingly close to matching the interior craftsmanship found in the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350.

Space and comfort are also excellent, with ample passenger room throughout. The third row isn't quite as spacious as that of the Mazda CX-9 or GM's full-size crossover triplets (specifically regarding headroom), but there's still enough room for an average-sized adult on short journeys and you won't need a spine made out of Nerf for entry and exit. Cargo capacity also trails those two competitors, but is still sizable, with 40 cubic feet behind the second row and 86.8 cubic feet with both rows folded flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
94 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought with 3ish now at 120,000 going strong
Deb Cha,11/23/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Well you won't find one so you can forget about if. But if you do, what a deal! I purchased my Veracruz for something like 19K around 2010. I've had it for 5 years and put about 90K on it. It has been amazingly good. It was purchased to replace a Murano which I loved but which pretty much imploded at about 100K. It was leaking oil, burning oil and I'd sunk too much money into it. I was looking for practical and that is what I got with the Veracruz. It has been as frugal as I am. I don't know why they stopped making it. I bet it cost more to make than it brought in. I also like driving it because it seems to be surrounded by comfort foam. I can't tell if the engine is on or not because it is just that quiet. You can hear road noise while driving but you won't hear the engine. It is also safe. I drive in an area that gets snow from October through May. The vericruz has had no problems with the snow with all weather tires.
Bought used still smiling 70,000 miles later
carperson13290,08/30/2014
Purchased the Veracruz (1/2011) with 23,000 to replace 03 Murano with 140,000 miles. I needed a heavy safe car capable of carting a lot of people but used primarily to commute approx 800 miles/week often in harsh wintery conditions. The car now has over 100,000. It's much hardier than the Murano (not as fun). It has been relatively problem free. The superior warranty is a huge help-(although less than new). I've had dealer problems-billed for covered repairs and most recently, when problems were due to known recall issue-stood my ground. I've replaced the windshield wiper mechanism-bought used. It is very sturdy safe car with great flexible space-I'd buy it again except they D/C'd it. Why?
Best Vehicle ever owned. Still the best I've owned
Larry Belcher,09/29/2017
Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Bought this Veracruz in Nov. 2007 new, traded in a Lincoln Navigator. This has been by far the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have owned numerous vehicles. It will be 10 years old on Nov. 8, 2017, currently has 355,516 miles and still runs like brand new, still looks brand new. Only had routine maintenance done up until last year and had to replace the catalytic convertors (2 of the 3) and the rotors. I did not hesitate to spend the $$$ for repairs. I only wish they still produced this vehicle as I would but another in a New York minute. My goal is to put 500,000 miles on this vehicle before I replace it unless it just totally implodes. Very proud Hyundai Veracruz owner!!!
From Honda to Hyundai
Bornitetx,08/17/2009
When the family grew it was time to get into the SUV market...never thought I would have purchased a Hyundai...but glad I did!! I was always a loyal Honda diver..but the Pilot did not compare to the Veracruz (price/warranty/amenities. So far smooth diving and no complaints other than gas mileage could be better but since this is my 1st suv, I expected this to change. I enjoy all the luxury items at a great price that was better than the CX-9, Highlander, and Pilot. I would highly recommend this vehicle. I like having a nice quiet comfortable ride on long trips and this car pampers you, and yes as it has been compared to the Lexus 350 it is much less expensive and still has that luxury feel!!
See all 94 reviews of the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz

Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Overview

The Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is offered in the following submodels: Veracruz SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Hyundai Veracruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Hyundai Veracruz for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz.

Can't find a used 2008 Hyundai Veracruzs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,521.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,715.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Veracruz for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,558.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Hyundai Veracruz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Veracruz lease specials

Related Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles