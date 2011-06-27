Vehicle overview

The 2008 Veracruz is the largest and most expensive vehicle Hyundai has ever sold in North America -- and it might be its best yet. All-new last year, this seven-passenger crossover goes up against impressive new models like the Toyota Highlander. Perhaps even more surprising, the luxury-trimmed Limited model has enough niceties to legitimately be considered an alternative to models from upscale brands like Acura and Lexus. By adding even more standard equipment for 2008 and including Hyundai's first optional navigation system, the Veracruz is one Hyundai that's not only meeting the bar, it's raising it.

While the Veracruz's exterior styling looks awkward from certain angles, opening up a door to the interior reveals a handsome design and very impressive quality. Rich-looking soft-touch materials are found throughout the cabin, highlighted by tasteful faux wood and metal accents. Cool blue dash lighting and available two-tone leather add a hip touch. In a seven-passenger crossover SUV, comfort and space are of paramount importance, and the Veracruz delivers a lot of both despite not being as big as some others in its class.

Whether you're a value or luxury buyer -- or something in between -- the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is a very impressive vehicle that does just about everything right. Priced at around $26,000, the well-equipped base GLS trim level is less expensive than practically all of its competition and still offers that lengthy Hyundai warranty. At the same time, the range-topping Limited model matches the feature content and build quality of seven-passenger luxury crossovers that cost thousands more. Its competitors are too good for us to declare the Veracruz the class leader, but it's hard to imagine being disappointed by this biggest and arguably best Hyundai yet.