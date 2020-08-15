Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

78 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Veracruz Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    168,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    117,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    123,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    104,968 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    117,352 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,727

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    174,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,994

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    197,279 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,937

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    134,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    82,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,300

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    115,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,832

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    90,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    135,850 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,877

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    114,858 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,899

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    140,977 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    70,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    156,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    143,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,297

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    135,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,141

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veracruz searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz
Overall Consumer Rating
4.810 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Nice but for chicks
Mr.Joe,05/16/2010
Handles really good but a bit lag when @ green light, helps save gas i guess. Got it @ 110 miles, My wife and I first new car, course i favor it more because she liked it and the safety for our kids, I'm pretty tall so i wish seats go back further for leg room. Matt came with the suv. Heated seat not needed in Hawaii but the a/c is very cold so we might as well use it. lol. Factory speakers inadequate so i upgraded.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Veracruz
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Veracruz info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings