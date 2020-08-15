Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me
- 168,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,798
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU13C19U097524
Stock: M097524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 117,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Family Certified Auto Plus - Manchester / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU73CX9U080224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,610 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Auto Solutions - Mesa / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU13C79U095325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,968 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$1,912 Below Market
Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This Hyundai Veracruz is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. It has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz . It has fog lights for all weather conditions. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on the Hyundai Veracruz gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This model has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This Hyundai Veracruz features a HomeLink System. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. It looks sharp with a moon roof. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The rear parking assist technology on the vehicle will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This Hyundai Veracruz is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this vehicle. The satellite radio system in this mid-size suv gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on the vehicle instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. <b>Packages</b> Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXAU134849
Stock: G094505A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 117,352 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,727$655 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC4AU115438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,600 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,994$211 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, HEATED SEATS, ONLY 2 OWNERS, BACKUP SENSORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This all wheel drive 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS features an impressive 3.80 Engine with a Stone White Exterior with a Beige Fabric Interior. With only 174,600 miles this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 Hyundai Veracruz in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# AU132484* Toyota Direct has this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Veracruz comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.80 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Wood Trim, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 206 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Hyundai Veracruz suvs like this Stone White 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8AU132484
Stock: AU132484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 197,279 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,937$301 Below Market
Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2008 Hyundai Veracruz. Want more room? Want more style? This Hyundai Veracruz Limited is the vehicle for you. The 2008 Hyundai exterior is finished in a breathtaking Stone White, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Beige interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2008 Hyundai Veracruz: The 2008 Hyundai Veracruz is a mid-size crossover sport-utility vehicle that competes with the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, yet offers more standard luxury features for a similar price and a nicely styled interior for seven. It also stands out for its smooth ride and sharp, carlike handling. Hyundai also says that the Veracruz's fuel economy estimates are higher than those of the Honda Pilot, at up to 16 city, 23 highway for the front-wheel drive model. Strengths of this model include spacious interior, comfortable ride, surprising maneuverability and fuel efficiency relative to other seven-seat competitors., seating for seven, and Lengthy list of standard features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU13C48U061745
Stock: 8U061745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 134,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$990 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2010 Hyundai Veracruz AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT AWD. STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC0AU128655
Stock: X24376B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 82,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,300$443 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC7AU117183
Stock: 8667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- 115,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,832$441 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet - Waterloo / Iowa
One Owner, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18' Chrome-Clad Alloy Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/EBD, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink (R), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Integrated Memory System, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Option Group 4, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Radio: Infinity (R) Logic 7 (R) Surround Sound, Rear Seat Entertainment Package, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Rear-Seat DVD System, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Infinity (R) AM/FM/XM/6-CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18' Chrome-Clad Alloy Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/EBD, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink (R), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Integrated Memory System, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Option Group 4, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Radio: Infinity (R) Logic 7 (R) Surround Sound, Rear Seat Entertainment Package,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC4AU105556
Stock: 45466B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 90,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,991
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
. We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU13C18U050430
Stock: 5570W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 135,850 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,877
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2010 Hyundai Veracruz LTD with only 135k miles. Nice mid size SUV with 3rd row seating. AWD! Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC1AU111993
Stock: 111993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,858 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES 3RD Row Seating Xenon Headlamps ONE OWNER 2010 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ GLS KM8NUDCC7AU132413 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.8L V6 F DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Once down and almost out, South Korean automaker continues to make gains in quality If anyone can appreciate how Toyota feels, it s Hyundai, whose little $4,000 Excel set a first-year sales record in the mid- 80s before quality issues swept Hyundai from penthouse to outhouse. Ironically, most analysts see been-there-done-that Hyundai gaining sales at the expense of Toyota, which has been recalling cars that tend to get up and go without wanting to stop.Could be, considering Hyundai recovered from the Excel fiasco by focusing on quality and offering well-equipped vehicles at prices below the competition, primarily Toyota and Honda. Even before Toyota s troubles surfaced, Hyundai planned to make some inroads for 2010 by adding even more goodies as standard on the base Veracruz GLS, such as power driver s seat, roof-rack side rails, backup alert, fog lights and a cool box under the center armrest. We tested the midsize GLS, one of several competitors in the midsize crossover segment that s taking sales away from SUVs and minivans. Veracruz has three rows of seats for seven. The third row hides under the cargo floor until needed, creating a very generous space: Think room for more than a week s supply of groceries or more than two weeks of vacation luggage. Second-row seatbacks also fold, though not flat, to make way for bikes or golf clubs. With third-row seats up, you ll have to settle for stashing soft-sided luggage or duffel bags in back and a few small items under the floor. Also generous are head, leg and knee room in the 60/40-split second row, where a center armrest flips down to expose a pair of cupholders and a small stowage compartment. Climate controls and power plug reside there too. To slip into the third row, second-row seats slide forward to open a tight aisle. Melons are optional in back unless you fill the cupholders with ice cubes to relieve pounding against the low roof and/or tailgate. The wide front seats are well cushioned, and the smooth suspension limits unnecessary movement. Neat touches are the heated cloth front seats, plus USB, iPod and auxiliary power outlets in the center console, along with a power plug and cupholders. An air vent in the cool box under the center armrest chills pop cans using the air conditioning or warms coffee cups using the heater. Veracruz is powered by a 3.8-liter, 260-horsepower V-6 that moves nicely from the light or into the passing lane. But the crossover weighs in at more than 4,400 pounds. Add the on-demand all-wheel drive, which sends power to the wheels needing traction when slippage is detected, and the mileage rating is only 16 mpg city/22 highway. With a 20-gallon tank, however, you can still expect to go about 400 miles before a refill. Stability and traction control ensure good road manners in fair or foul weather, while an AWD lock setting helps in deep snow. The well-equipped Veracruz GLS starts at $30,045. Add the premium option package at $4,950 to get navigation system, power sunroof/tailgate, dual-zone air and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is available ($1,500) only if you move up to the Limited version.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC7AU132413
Stock: 12124G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 140,977 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
Limited trim. Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, IIHS Top Safety Pick, Edmunds.com's review says 'Offers one of the finest interiors.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE!WHY BUY FROM USRay Skillman Westside Auto Mall has been in the automotive business in the Indianapolis and Speedway area since 2006. Ray Skillman has happily served the Indianapolis area since 1980. Our 4 dealerships stock a large selection of Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as pre-owned models from a variety of manufacturers. Our many years as a premier auto group in the region have helped us understand exactly what our customers are looking for.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says 'During the Veracruz's development, Hyundai set its sights not on the typical cast of competing automakers but on Lexus instead. As such, the Veracruz boasts an impressively luxurious cabin and a serene and quiet ride.'. Consumer Guide Recommended SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU73C58U074118
Stock: H7784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 70,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$346 Below Market
Glenbrook Hyundai - Fort Wayne / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Noir Pearl Mica 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, Find one nicer than this and I DARE you to buy it!, Hard to find one like this with less miles!, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!.Recent Arrival!It is our stated policy to treat every visitor to Glenbrook Hyundai as a honored guest in our home... Every Day... Every Time... Without Fail... No Exceptions...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCCXAU110860
Stock: HA9934B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 156,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
Limited trim. 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PKG 6, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, IIHS Top Safety Pick, "Offers one of the finest interiors." -Edmunds.com CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PKG 6 rear seat DVD entertainment system w/8" LCD screen, Infinity Logic 7 surround sound audio system w/605-watt amp. Hyundai Limited with SATIN BEIGE exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Consumer Guide Recommended SUV. Edmunds.com explains "During the Veracruz's development, Hyundai set its sights not on the typical cast of competing automakers but on Lexus instead. As such, the Veracruz boasts an impressively luxurious cabin and a serene and quiet ride.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Adjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU73C18U033596
Stock: 8U033596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 143,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,297
Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. 3rd Row Seat, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP HONDA?Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory daily at fair market value. At Schomp Honda, you deal with one person from the second you walk into the dealership until the moment you leave in your new car - less than 60 minutes from closing the deal, in most cases. That's why we call it the Schomp Honda Ultimate Buying Experience.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "During the Veracruz's development, Hyundai set its sights not on the typical cast of competing automakers but on Lexus instead. As such, the Veracruz boasts an impressively luxurious cabin and a serene and quiet ride.". IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU73C68U076041
Stock: 2HA0224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 135,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,141
Leith Nissan - Cary / North Carolina
PRICE DROP FROM $9,241. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Rear Air AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Hyundai Limited with Stone White exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $9,241. MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to Leith Nissan! Located in Cary, NC, We are proud to serve Sanford, Raleigh & Durham North Carolina. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with us a good one – for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC2AU111937
Stock: N16076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
