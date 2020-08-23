Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,968 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,495$1,912 Below Market
Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This Hyundai Veracruz is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. It has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz . It has fog lights for all weather conditions. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on the Hyundai Veracruz gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This model has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This Hyundai Veracruz features a HomeLink System. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. It looks sharp with a moon roof. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The rear parking assist technology on the vehicle will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This Hyundai Veracruz is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this vehicle. The satellite radio system in this mid-size suv gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on the vehicle instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. <b>Packages</b> Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXAU134849
Stock: G094505A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 117,352 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,727$655 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC4AU115438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,600 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,994$211 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, HEATED SEATS, ONLY 2 OWNERS, BACKUP SENSORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This all wheel drive 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS features an impressive 3.80 Engine with a Stone White Exterior with a Beige Fabric Interior. With only 174,600 miles this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 Hyundai Veracruz in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# AU132484* Toyota Direct has this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Veracruz comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.80 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Wood Trim, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 206 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Hyundai Veracruz suvs like this Stone White 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8AU132484
Stock: AU132484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 134,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000$990 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2010 Hyundai Veracruz AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT AWD. STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC0AU128655
Stock: X24376B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 82,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,300$443 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC7AU117183
Stock: 8667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- 115,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,832$441 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet - Waterloo / Iowa
One Owner, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18' Chrome-Clad Alloy Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/EBD, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink (R), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Integrated Memory System, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Option Group 4, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Radio: Infinity (R) Logic 7 (R) Surround Sound, Rear Seat Entertainment Package, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Rear-Seat DVD System, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Infinity (R) AM/FM/XM/6-CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 115-Volt Cargo Area Power Outlet, 18' Chrome-Clad Alloy Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/EBD, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink (R), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Conversation Mirror, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Integrated Memory System, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lighted Front Door Scuff Plates, Option Group 4, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Proximity Key w/Immobilizer, Radio: Infinity (R) Logic 7 (R) Surround Sound, Rear Seat Entertainment Package,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC4AU105556
Stock: 45466B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 135,850 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,877
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2010 Hyundai Veracruz LTD with only 135k miles. Nice mid size SUV with 3rd row seating. AWD! Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC1AU111993
Stock: 111993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,858 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES 3RD Row Seating Xenon Headlamps ONE OWNER 2010 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ GLS KM8NUDCC7AU132413 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.8L V6 F DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Once down and almost out, South Korean automaker continues to make gains in quality If anyone can appreciate how Toyota feels, it s Hyundai, whose little $4,000 Excel set a first-year sales record in the mid- 80s before quality issues swept Hyundai from penthouse to outhouse. Ironically, most analysts see been-there-done-that Hyundai gaining sales at the expense of Toyota, which has been recalling cars that tend to get up and go without wanting to stop.Could be, considering Hyundai recovered from the Excel fiasco by focusing on quality and offering well-equipped vehicles at prices below the competition, primarily Toyota and Honda. Even before Toyota s troubles surfaced, Hyundai planned to make some inroads for 2010 by adding even more goodies as standard on the base Veracruz GLS, such as power driver s seat, roof-rack side rails, backup alert, fog lights and a cool box under the center armrest. We tested the midsize GLS, one of several competitors in the midsize crossover segment that s taking sales away from SUVs and minivans. Veracruz has three rows of seats for seven. The third row hides under the cargo floor until needed, creating a very generous space: Think room for more than a week s supply of groceries or more than two weeks of vacation luggage. Second-row seatbacks also fold, though not flat, to make way for bikes or golf clubs. With third-row seats up, you ll have to settle for stashing soft-sided luggage or duffel bags in back and a few small items under the floor. Also generous are head, leg and knee room in the 60/40-split second row, where a center armrest flips down to expose a pair of cupholders and a small stowage compartment. Climate controls and power plug reside there too. To slip into the third row, second-row seats slide forward to open a tight aisle. Melons are optional in back unless you fill the cupholders with ice cubes to relieve pounding against the low roof and/or tailgate. The wide front seats are well cushioned, and the smooth suspension limits unnecessary movement. Neat touches are the heated cloth front seats, plus USB, iPod and auxiliary power outlets in the center console, along with a power plug and cupholders. An air vent in the cool box under the center armrest chills pop cans using the air conditioning or warms coffee cups using the heater. Veracruz is powered by a 3.8-liter, 260-horsepower V-6 that moves nicely from the light or into the passing lane. But the crossover weighs in at more than 4,400 pounds. Add the on-demand all-wheel drive, which sends power to the wheels needing traction when slippage is detected, and the mileage rating is only 16 mpg city/22 highway. With a 20-gallon tank, however, you can still expect to go about 400 miles before a refill. Stability and traction control ensure good road manners in fair or foul weather, while an AWD lock setting helps in deep snow. The well-equipped Veracruz GLS starts at $30,045. Add the premium option package at $4,950 to get navigation system, power sunroof/tailgate, dual-zone air and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is available ($1,500) only if you move up to the Limited version.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC7AU132413
Stock: 12124G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 70,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999$346 Below Market
Glenbrook Hyundai - Fort Wayne / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Noir Pearl Mica 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, Find one nicer than this and I DARE you to buy it!, Hard to find one like this with less miles!, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!.Recent Arrival!It is our stated policy to treat every visitor to Glenbrook Hyundai as a honored guest in our home... Every Day... Every Time... Without Fail... No Exceptions...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCCXAU110860
Stock: HA9934B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 135,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,141
Leith Nissan - Cary / North Carolina
PRICE DROP FROM $9,241. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Rear Air AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Hyundai Limited with Stone White exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $9,241. MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to Leith Nissan! Located in Cary, NC, We are proud to serve Sanford, Raleigh & Durham North Carolina. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with us a good one – for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC2AU111937
Stock: N16076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 56,133 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,119
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
Limited with a richly designed black and saddle brown leather interior with 3rd row seating. Power options include backup warning, heated seats, remote keyless, Infinity sound system, power sunroof and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXAU109028
Stock: 66023A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 92,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC6AU138574
Stock: 138574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,120 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,588
Ventura Toyota - Ventura / California
Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, PREMIUM PKG 2, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG 2 pwr tilt/slide sunroof, pwr tailgate, LG nav system, Infinity Logic 7 audio system w/605-watt amp, pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel, dual zone automatic temp control, memory for exterior mirrors/driver's seat/steering wheel. Hyundai GLS with Stone White exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "During the Veracruz's development, Hyundai set its sights not on the typical cast of competing automakers but on Lexus instead. As such, the Veracruz boasts an impressively luxurious cabin and a serene and quiet ride.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8AU117192
Stock: T54926A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 79,048 miles
$8,995
Brick City Motors - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8AU128533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,675
SW Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXAU135905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999
Subaru Of Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
Deep Blue Mica 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Portable Audio connections, Touchscreen Controls, Let us know if you would like a personal video of this car sent to your phone!, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System. PRICED TO MOVE!! WHY TEAM GILLMAN Our award-winning, factory-trained technicians perform a meticulous multi-point reliability inspection on every vehicle!!! Just ask your salesperson for all of the details. Come see why we have been serving Houston for more than 80 years!!! Call now 2816172421 !!! Odometer is 6723 miles below market average! All Advertised prices do not include dealer accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU168146
Stock: C200449G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,350
Cherati Motor - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC6BU139760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,891
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2011 Hyundai Veracruz LimitedCARFAX One-Owner.black Leather.Carbon Steel Mist Metallic 2011 Hyundai 4D Sport Utility Veracruz Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT 17/23 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 37012 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXBU166914
Stock: 166914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veracruz searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz
- 5(76%)
- 4(8%)
- 3(12%)
- 1(4%)
Related Hyundai Veracruz info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata Santa Ana CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Las Vegas NV
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Irving TX
- Used Hyundai Accent Athens GA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Louisville KY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Hayward CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Plano TX
- Used Hyundai Sonata Erie PA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Pittsburgh PA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Oklahoma City OK
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Accent 2013 Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Accent 2018 Washington DC
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017 Cincinnati OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect