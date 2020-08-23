Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me

78 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Veracruz Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    104,968 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    117,352 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,727

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    174,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,994

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    134,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,000

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    82,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,300

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    115,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,832

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    135,850 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,877

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    114,858 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,899

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    70,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    135,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,141

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    56,133 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,119

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    92,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    105,120 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,588

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    79,048 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    181,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    109,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    85,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,350

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    69,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,891

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Veracruz searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Veracruz
Overall Consumer Rating
4.525 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Diamond in the Rough!
PML,02/14/2010
What can I say.... test drove, BMW, Benz, Accura, Lexus, Infinity, Ford, GM, Subaru and for the $ no one even comes close! Social mask aside (yeah it's not an over priced vanity product) but this vehicle is a gem! Wonderful fit and finish, exceptional torque to gear ratio and this lady will move when you need her to with her 260 H.P. and 6 speed manumatic tranny. Hyundai (I also own a 2009 Santa Fe AWD Limited)is quickly getting the attention it deserves. Toyota's recent and ongoing quality control issues will further compliment and fuel Hyundai's ability to take on an increased market share. BTW... Best warranty in the business! They truly back what they build! Love the Brand!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Veracruz
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Veracruz info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings